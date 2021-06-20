Nelly Korda (62) shines with 11 birdies and Ciganda signs 68 shots

Nelly korda signed the best card of his professional career (62) to be leader of the Meijer LPGA Classic after three rounds with three shots ahead of the Irish Leona Maguire (70). Carlota Ciganda (68) occupies the 36th place 11 strokes behind the American and Azahara Munoz (70) is 55th at 14 head shots.

“I was on a roll,” admitted Korda, who made 11 birdies and a single bogey for a total of 196 shots (-20) in the Blythefield Country Club, new tournament record after 54 holes, so far in the possession of his compatriot Lexi Thompson (-17) in 2015.

Nelly, 22, world No. 4, birdied the last three holes and five of the last six in a round interrupted by a rain delay. “The course got more buoyant and I was able to be a lot more aggressive on the greens,” Korda said.

The American birdied the first three holes, added three more at numbers 6, 8 and 10 before committing her only bogey. He made new birdies on 13 and 14 and closed with three in a row to close his sensational return.

Nelly won the Gainbridge LPGA Orlando, his fourth LPGA win, just after his older sister’s title Jessica in the previous tournament of the American tour. His brother Sebastian He is a professional tennis player, all children of the former tennis player Petr Korda, the father of a family saga of elite athletes.