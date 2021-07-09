Nell Tiger Free, Thomas Doherty and Lorenza Izzo to star in the North American remake of ‘The Cave’

Nell Tiger Free (‘Servant’), Thomas Doherty (‘Catherine the Great’) and Lorenza Izzo (‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’) will headline the cast of ‘Fall Into Darkness’, the North American remake of ‘Cave‘, the remarkable 2014 Spanish film written and directed by Alfredo Montero.

Roxanne Benjamin (‘Body at Brighton Rock’) will direct the film from a script written by fellow director David Bruckner (‘The Night House’) and Nicholas Tecosky (‘Siren’).

Peter Block, from A Bigger Boat, and Zak Kilberg, from Social Construct, are the producers of this film who have the support of Pedro Uriol and Juan Gordon of Morena Films as executive producers.

‘Fall Into Darkness’ It will be shot next fall at Pinewood studios in the Dominican Republic, without currently having a distributor for the film.

Let’s finally remember that the original film revolved around a group of young people who travel backpacking to a paradise island. They decide to explore a deep and labyrinthine cave, but they get lost. If they want to survive inside the cave, they must do so in inhumane conditions. And without water and food, there doesn’t seem to be much of a chance of getting it …