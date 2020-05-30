According to DANE, the city has 20,000 more unemployed. The entity indicated that in February-April 2019 there were 150,000 employed and 21,000 unemployed and in the same months of this year 117,000 employed and 41,000 people without work.

Fausto Manrique

Diario del Huila, Bogotá

It is a fact that in the capital of Huila unemployment levels have been above the national average for several years. Month after month, the city has become a breeding ground for informality, a phenomenon difficult to calculate and control. However, the data revealed yesterday by DANE should set off alarms not only for the municipal government but for the whole of society: an unemployment rate of 25.8% in the February-April period.

According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), Neiva not only had the highest unemployment in the entire country, but the highest variation (13.3%) since in the same period of 2019 the unemployment rate was in 12.5%. It is worth remembering that in the period analyzed there are two critical months (March and April) due to the arrival of COVID-19 in the country and the announcement of the quarantine.

The figures released by DANE yesterday show that, from one year to the next, the city has 20,000 more unemployed. The entity indicated that in February-April 2019 there were 150,000 employed and 21,000 unemployed and in the same months of this year 117,000 employed and 41,000 people without work.

More youth unemployment

As if that were not enough, the youth unemployment indicators (14 to 28 years old) in Neiva are the second highest in the entire national territory. In February-April 2020 it reached 35.7 percent with a variation of 15.8%; that is, that in the same period of 2019 it was at 19.9 percent. This expresses that young people are not finding formal jobs to perform neither before, nor during, nor after graduating as technicians, technologists or professionals.

DANE reported that of the 117,000 Neivans employed, 1,000 work in the fields; a similar number are engaged in mining and quarrying work; 9000 are from the manufacturing industry; 2000 in electricity, gas, water supply and waste management; 9000 are construction workers; 29,000 belong to the trade and repair of vehicles; 9000 are linked to lodging and food services; 10,000 are from the transport and storage sector; 1000 belong to information and communications; 2000 to financial and insurance activities; 1000 from the real estate sector; 10,000 are engaged in professional, scientific, technical, and administrative services; 21,000 are part of the public, defense, education and health sector; and 10,000 are linked to artistic and entertainment activities.

The podium of the cities with the highest unemployment rate is led by Neiva (25.8% and 43% occupation), followed by Ibagué (25.1% and 42.4% occupation) and thirdly Armenia (24.1 % and 40% occupancy).

The three capitals with the lowest unemployment rate were Cartagena (11.7% and 46.7% occupancy), Barranquilla AM (12.1% and 54.2% occupancy) and Bucaramanga AM (14% and 54.9% Of occupation). The country’s capital was in fourth place with 14.5% unemployment and an employment percentage of 52.5%.

All cities in double digits

Nationally, unemployment shot up at a rate of 19.8 percent in April. Although it is true, the news in this matter was not good month by month, this time the increase, compared to the fourth month of 2019, was 9.5 percentage points (10.3%).

“The global participation rate was 51.8%, which represented a reduction of 10.4 percentage points compared to April 2019 (62.2%). Finally, the occupancy rate was 41.6%, showing a decrease of 14.2 percentage points compared to the same month of 2019 (55.8%), ”explained DANE.

In absolute terms, during April of last year there were 2.5 million unemployed and 21.9 million employees, and in the same period of 2020 the unemployed rose to 4 million and the employed totaled 16.5 million people.

Activities with the most employees

During the February-April quarter of 2020, the number of employed persons in the national total was 19.6 million. The branches of economic activity that concentrated the greatest number of employed persons were: Trade and repair of vehicles; Agriculture, livestock, hunting, forestry and fishing; and Public administration and defense, education and human health care. These three branches captured 46.4% of the employed population.

“The branch with the highest growth compared to the mobile quarter February – April 2019, was Electricity, gas, water and waste management with 44.9%. Meanwhile, the branches that fell the most were Artistic activities, entertainment, recreation and other service activities with 21.2%, Manufacturing industries with 18.3% and Real estate activities with 15.8%, ”said DANE.

Lastly, the entity explained that “the branches that subtracted the most from the variation in the employed population were Commerce and repair of vehicles, Manufacturing industries and Artistic activities, entertainment, recreation and other service activities with 2.3, 2.2 and 2.0 percentage points, respectively ”.

Self-employed and blue-collar workers, those who held jobs

The National Administrative Department of Statistics revealed yesterday that, in the national total, Self-employed worker and Worker, private employee were the occupational positions that had the highest participation in the employed population with 43.2% and 39.5%, respectively.

The occupational position that fell the most was Employer or employer with a variation of 24%, followed by Domestic employee with 23.4%.

Worker, private employee and own-account worker were the occupational positions that subtracted the most from the variation of those employed with 4.9 and 3.6 percentage points, respectively.