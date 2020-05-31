The National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane) revealed this Friday that unemployment in Neiva reached 25.8% and in Ibagué 25.1% in April, the highest rates in the country. As it was expected, One of the main causes is due to the national emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused the closure of several companies, the termination of contracts and a severe blow to the informal and entertainment sector.

Neiva occupies the first place: the capital of Huila has been the most affected by the paralysis of different sectors. Registered an indicator of 25.8%, 13.3% more compared to April 2019, therefore, the immediate reactivation of the economy and strategies to mitigate this impact are being analyzed.

Claudia Patricia Acevedo is the new executive director of the National Federation of Merchants. As for Huila, he announced that the situation is “very worrying.” We have been paralyzed for more than two months, and although we are working with government entities and are already putting together a revival plan, support must be given to the trade sector so that it is affected as little as possible ”.

In Ibagué, the panorama is not different. The unemployment rate reached 25.1% in April, a crisis facing different sectors that have been paralyzed for more than two months and that has a direct impact in the economy of hundreds of families in this municipality, where 50 percent are in informality.

Carlos Salazar, director of the Ibagué Como Vamos program, indicated that “the challenge is great and the investment strategies and a permanent table must appear before the labor market and to the situation that we are experiencing these days, if measures are not taken, the unemployment rate for the next quarter could reach 30% ”.

In the face of the national coronavirus emergency, the expectation and uncertainty of various sectors in the third quarter remains, which is why attention is needed to generate employment. Similarly, that government entities implement strategies that reduce the impact and achieve dynamism of the economy in the main cities affected.

The parameters of the National Government for the reactivation of some sectors would lengthen the quarantine mainly for the entertainment sector, among which are bars, restaurants, shops and informality.

