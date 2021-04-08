Neither the vaccinated nor the experts understand the “nonsense” of AstraZeneca

A healthcare provider administers the AstraZeneca vaccine to a teacher in Malaga, on April 3, 2021. (Photo: Jesus Merida / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Alberto Carretero was “wishing” that he would arrive on Friday to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. At the school where he works, only he – the cook – and the janitor were left to receive the first dose. On Monday he received the summons; three days later, and without any official message in between, he has learned of the change of plans. “I have stayed 24 hours from the goal,” laments this 36-year-old manchego.

Late on Wednesday, Health announced that it would stop administering AstraZeneca serum to children under 60 years of age, after confirming that there was a “possible link” between this injection and very rare cases of thrombosis. The future of the two million people who have already received a first dose is, for now, in the air.

From “guinea pigs” to vaccine advocates “whatever happens”

Carmen Velasco, a 51-year-old teacher, was “at recess” when she heard the news, around noon on Thursday. She received the first dose a few weeks ago and, upon hearing the change in judgment, she has turned “black.” “We are very lost,” he says.

The information has also caught his colleagues by surprise, who are divided between those who see themselves as “guinea pigs” and those who prefer “to take the second dose, whatever happens.” “But the common denominator is the bewilderment and anger that comes from being left without a vaccine. It’s a nonsense ”, the teacher ditches.

“This dizziness and this confusion is terrible for people, and it does a lot of damage to vaccination as a whole,” admits Daniel López Acuña, former director of the WHO’s Health Action in Crisis …

