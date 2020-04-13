The UFC will not offer events until further notice due to the spread of the coronavirus, but that does not mean that plans to Tony Ferguson are affected.

‘El Cucuy’ was scheduled to return to play an interim title in the UFC 249 before Justin Gaethje, but with the cancellation of the PPV, most likely, his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov by the undisputed leash yes it is given to the future.

If UFC 249 hadn’t been canceled, that means that today, Monday, Fight Week would have started. It is in the days before the fight that the fighters end their camps and focus on one of the toughest aspects of MMA: weight cutting. And that is what Ferguson has promised to do despite not competing this Saturday.

“I keep working. I will make weight for Friday. #PesoDeCampeonato 155 pounds. It is a matter of The Ultimate Fighter. Champion stuff. # UFC249 ”.

“Ready For Weight Cut” Road🐾Dawg “Knuckles” Batting⚾️Clean🥇Up 💪🕶 @perfecting_athletes W / The Assist 🙏🦁 # AirIsUp # SnapIntuit🌱 It’s A TUF Thing 💯 Media Throughout The Week, Stay🎶Tuned -CSO- 🇺🇸 Ues Guess How Much I Weigh? @vitagoodshome # Back2School Learn🎶Moar # ufc249 pic.twitter.com/0zjWWsEaJT – Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) April 13, 2020

“Ready for the path of weight cutting. The dog ‘Knuckles’ cleaning the plate. With the assistance of @perfectingathletes. It is a matter of The Ultimate Fighter. The media this week, stay tuned. Guess how much weight. “

