Neither Seville or Barcelona, ​​Sergio Ramos continues in search of his new football destination



Sergio Ramos celebrates the goal with which he opened the scoring.

Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / .

On the day of his farewell to the Real Madrid Sergio Ramos He left open the question about his next destination, he wants to reach a club that allows him to increase his record and increase his legend. Of course, it will not be neither Sevilla nor FC Barcelona because they discarded them from the start.

The press places him in Paris, Manchester and even Juventus in Turin. Whatever his destiny, a central defender with character who wants to finish his career in the best way will win.

“We have not thought of any team, from January that I entered the market there have been some calls, my agent, interested clubs, but I never had in mind to leave Real Madrid. Sevilla is the other club in my heart and I lived through a wonderful stage, but today I do not contemplate that option just as Sevilla does not. At Barça level, it is a resounding no like the Bernabéu when they were grown up. You can be very calm, “he said at the press conference.

His relationship with Florentino Pérez

He did not want to enter into polemics and left as a gentleman, he said that he was not going to speak ill of Florentino Pérez because he has him as a soccer father. However, he told his version.

“When one buys the Sergio Ramos brand, it is Ramos with his strengths and weaknesses and I always like to be me, my relationship with the president has been extraordinary, it is between father and son, I will be eternally grateful. He has brought me to Real Madrid and I am not going to make any statement against him because there are also fights in families and each one has to look out for their interests, but today I am left with that hug that we have given each other at the event. Misunderstandings are left in the past. I don’t want confrontations but I’m going to tell the truth ”.

Before saying goodbye, he thanked the club and the president for the act they performed on his last day.

“The doubts that you have yes I have obtained answers, but in the private sphere with my president and I want to keep it private. I am proud of the event that they have made me enjoy ”.

