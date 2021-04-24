Neither Pumas, nor Chivas; Héctor Moreno would seek to sign in the MLS

Erasing the Al-Gharafa Since the first week of January 2021, the Mexican defender, Héctor Moreno, is already looking for a new team for when his contract with the Qatari team ends this summer, placing the United States MLS as the first destination , where he would wear his eighth shirt as a professional.

According to information revealed in the commune Toque Filtrado de Mediotiempo, the Mexican national team would be being helped by the company that sponsors him to find him a place in an MLS club, which has its transfer market open.

Although the source does not specify the sponsoring brand that would be helping Moreno, it is worth mentioning that the Mexican company Charly ‘signed’ him only in 2021, so they could be in charge of looking for accommodation for the Sinaloan, who would be one of his strategies market in the country of North America.

Moreno is frozen by the Qatari team because if he adds one more game with his team, a renewal will be activated automatically for one more year, keeping the millionaire salary that they no longer want to continue paying the Mexican.

In recent months, Moreno’s return to the MX League had been rumored, although a wink that the Pumas youth squad left for Austin FC, a newly born team in the United States MLS, had also caused a stir.

