“Neither Podemos nor Vox nor ‘Más Podemos’ will govern” “

The Cs candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Edmundo Bal, has defined his training as “antidote to populism” and he has assured that after the regional elections of May 4, “neither Podemos, nor Vox nor” Mas Podemos “(as More Madrid has been described) will rule”.

“What we are at stake is very serious. I come to curb extremes and impose common sense. That is what I can promise you, that I will give it my all. I will not stop spending a second of my life thinking about you, “Bal has harangued the supporters who have gathered this Saturday in Madrid’s Plaza de Santa Ana to attend the presentation of the orange candidacy.

Bal has been clothed by the national president of the party, Inés Arrimadas, the vice mayor of the capital, Begoña Villacís, and other positions of the party such as number 3 on the list and spokesman for the Madrid Assembly, César Zafra, the former regional vice president Ignacio Aguado, or the former Minister of Transportation and former regional president Ángel Garrido.

It has also claimed the work of his colleagues of party during this legislature and the achievements of ministries such as Social Policies, Transport and Culture.

“We wanted the Metro to open 24 hours in Filomena, for the public services to work well, we wanted the Sanitation to work well … But someone decided that the time had come to try a absolute majority. I already tell you that he will not get it because Cs is here, Cs is here, “Bal has launched in reference to the electoral advance called by the regional president and PP candidate for the elections, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.