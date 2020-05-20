Tuesday May 19, 2020

The prominent former Brazilian defense sentenced the dispute to choose the best in football and voted for his compatriot and former teammate, Ronaldo Nazario. For former Real Madrid, the ‘Phenomenon’ could do everything in “a more difficult time for the forwards”.

One of the great contests over the years is deciding who was better than who. Deciding the name and surname of who will be listed as the best in the history of football is not an easy task. Statistics, times, charm. There are many factors that play in favor and find.

But there will always be a soccer elite, a pantheon where the most renowned players pose for future generations. Robertos Carlos, the remembered former Brazilian defender, world champion and former Real Madrid player, is also in that space. Who did not hesitate and chose, who for him is, the best player in history.

“Ronaldo Nazario was the best,” he said directly without further entanglement. “Neither Messi, nor Cristiano, nor Neymar. There will never be another ‘Phenomenon’, ”he added, ruling out modern figures from possible discussion.

The reason for removing the Argentine star or the Portuguese crack is quite simple for the former defense. “I think that in our generation it was more difficult to score goals”, a situation that for the Brazilian would detract from the high numbers of Messi and Ronaldo, and would enhance the 352 goals for the clubs he played.

“It was more physical back then and attackers were less protected. But Ronaldo could do anything, “said Roberto Carlos adding that” surprised many people. I remember that 80,000 people were very happy and pleasantly surprised by him.

Like the former Brazilian defender, his compatriot Ronaldo was also world champion, he won two Americas Cups and won two Ballons d’Or.