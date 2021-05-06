Neither Messi nor Cristiano: Mohamed Salah is PSG’s goal to replace Mbappé



Salah has not stopped shining at Liverpool.

Photo: David Klein / AFP / Getty Images

PSG is determined to add more figures to its squad with the aim of reaching the Champions League. They failed again this year, so the thirst for revenge was more latent than ever. There has always been a desire for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but right now, the player most likely to go to Paris and replace Mbappé is the Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

PSG show interest in signing Mohamed Salah this summer, according to reports #LFC https://t.co/xbywtrfjH0 pic.twitter.com/CDUb5mcUKq – Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) May 5, 2021

Salah is the star of Liverpool, but this season his good relationship with the club has been partially broken. There have been no approaches with him to renew his contract, and the ‘Reds’ will probably not qualify for the next Champions League. It has been a gray year that can culminate in the total rupture between player and team.

For PSG it would be a nod in two respects: hiring an Arab player -openly Muslim- and the reinforcement of a squad full of figures that does not finish taking the step that Salah already took with Liverpool.

With the ‘Egyptian King’, Paris Saint-Germain would replace Mbappé, who is more outside than inside the club. Parisians cannot stand idly by, they know they are on dangerous ground and giving in is not an option. Neymar’s continuity is even being questioned. Therefore, they must immediately look for a star in the market. Y the best fit right now is Mohamed Salah.