After seeing Vin Diesel in the role of Bloodshot, it seems that Valiant is determined to build his universe of superheroes, and they are considering another actor to be part of the franchise, since for them Dwayne Johnson would be Eternal Warrior.

‘Bloodshot’ was one of the last movies released by Paramount Pictures in movie theaters before the coronavirus pandemic began, reason why they decided to release the film digitally, where it achieved good collection numbers.

The Valiant movie managed to sell more than its comic book adaptation competitor ‘Birds of Prey’, but that might not be enough to make a profit, even on a relatively modest budget of $ 42 million.

Although there are rumors that they could restart the Valiant Cinematic Universe after a single installment, the studio’s plans to continue developing its films are still ongoing.

The studio is interested in hiring Will Smith as Ninjak and John Cena as X-O Manowar, Valiant considers Dwayne Johnson to be Eternal Warrior.

Paramount is interested in that Dwayne Johnson portrays the character and insists that the role be played by a fighter-turned-actor. after chasing Dave Bautista, who is said to be no longer under consideration.

Unfortunately for them, however, it seems doubtful that Johnson has time to develop the role.

The actor is going to star in a comic book film with the adaptation of DCEU’s ‘Black Adam’, in addition to finishing filming the Netflix action movie, ‘Red Notice’, and then presumably moving on to the ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ and ‘Jumanji’ sequels.

The Rock will also have to promote ‘Jungle Cruise’ sometime in 2020, so it is clear that it has a very busy schedule, but it will be a matter of seeing if the studio is looking for it, to develop the character.