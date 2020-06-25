Although it was practically 100% intuited that the answer would be negative, one of the great unknowns left by Apple’s WWDC 2020 opening keynote was whether it would be possible to install and start the new equipment with the company’s processors on a system other than macOS.

Nothing was said about Boot Camp, the software that Apple has been using since 2006 to allow all recent versions of Windows to be installed on their computers with Intel processors. As Windows 10 exists in ARM, one hypothesis (ruled out by Microsoft at the moment) is that a Mac could boot natively in Boot Camp or in a software that replaces it. By also existing ARM versions of multiple Linux distributionsThese, too, could have entered the equation.

But it won’t be, which is why Gruber Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, confirmed during a video podcast by John Gruber:

“Of course, we couldn’t directly boot an x86 version of Windows, which is what Boot Camp does today. There will be no direct boot from an alternate operating system. [en referencia a alternativas a macOS]. It’s pure virtualization, it’s the way. “

“The need for direct start should not be the concern”

During the part of the podcast that they have dedicated to virtualization in new Apple computers that arrive with ARM processors, Federighi has commented that, as they showed in the presentation, “of course” that they are aware that there are many developers that the they use [la virtualización]”, and has developed that what they showed in the keynote was virtualization” based on an ARM version of Linux. Not that you’re virtualizing x86 operating systems on Apple Silicon. “

Also, he mentioned that “normally things like Linux are already very cross-platform [en referencia a la arquitectura del procesador]. There are many distributions that work very well on Apple SiliconIn the face of this importance of virtualization, the Apple manager has mentioned that they have developed a new version of the virtualization framework on all Macs (including new Macs).

On the fact of only being able to use macOS natively, Federighi has commented that “these hypervisors [de virtualización] they’re very efficient, so the need for direct boot shouldn’t be a concern. “With the goodbye to Intel’s x86 architecture Therefore, it is said goodbye to an era in which Windows could be installed natively.. Also, while waiting for hacks, we say goodbye to being able to install Linux, which has unofficially been able to run on Macs since the PowerPC era until now, thanks to distributions like Debian for PowerPC.

