At the rate that the COVID-19 In the world, rumors about this disease did so, which are spread mainly on social networks such as: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and WhatsApp.

On its official page, the World Health Organization (WHO) denied a list of the most common fake news.

It is normal that the amount of information and news 📰 on social networks 👥 is overwhelming. Some words and topics can trigger anxiety episodes, so we recommend 🔇 mute / hide words and posts that, rather than reporting, generate noise for you. pic.twitter.com/dSyMuE9Rlb – Covidmx (@covidmx) March 21, 2020

There is no medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Although several drug trials are underway, so far it has not been shown that the hydroxychloroquine nor can any other drug cure or prevent COVID-19.

The improper use of hydroxychloroquine can cause serious side effects and health problems and even cause death.

Trump’s announcement about hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) 💊 as a potential cure for # Covid-19 boosted its sales. But this medicine should not be considered to self-medicate, it is only for the exclusive use of hospitals to treat #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Drsce9BKxc – Covidmx (@covidmx) March 21, 2020

Putting chili in food does not prevent or cure coronavirus

The consumption of chili peppers does not prevent or cure COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is to keep a distance of at least one meter from other people and to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

It is also beneficial for general health to follow a balanced diet, maintain adequate hydration, exercise regularly and sleep well.

Drinking methanol, ethanol, or bleach does NOT prevent or cure COVID-19

Methanol, ethanol and lye are toxic substances: drinking them can lead to disability or even death.

Some cleaning products contain methanol, ethanol, or bleach to remove the virus from surfaces, but should never be drunk. Not only would they not destroy the viruses present in the body but they would damage internal tissues and organs.

5G mobile phone networks DO NOT spread COVID-19

Viruses do not travel through electromagnetic waves or mobile phone networks. The coronavirus It is spreading in many countries where there is no 5G network.

The COVID-19 It is transmitted through tiny droplets of excreted respiratory secretions when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. It is also possible to become infected if you touch a contaminated surface and then put your hand to your eyes, mouth or nose.

Cold and snow CANNOT kill the new coronavirus

The normal temperature of the human body is maintained around 36.5 ° and 37 °, regardless of the outside temperature or weather conditions. Therefore, there is no reason to believe that cold can kill the new coronavirus or kill other diseases. The most effective way to protect yourself against 2019-nCoV is to clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based disinfectant or soap and water.

Coronavirus CANNOT be transmitted through mosquito bites

The coronavirus It is a respiratory virus that is spread mainly by contact with an infected person through the respiratory droplets that are generated when this person coughs or sneezes, for example, or through droplets of saliva or secretions from the nose.

To date, there is no information or evidence to indicate that 2019-nCoV can be transmitted by mosquitoes.

Pneumonia vaccines do not protect against COVID-19

Pneumonia vaccines, such as pneumococcal and Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine, do not protect against the new coronavirus.

The 2019-nCoV is so new and different that it is necessary to develop a specific vaccine, which is already being worked on with the support of the WHO.

Eating garlic does not prevent COVID-19 infection

Garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there has been no evidence that eating it protects against the virus causing the current outbreak.

Holding your breath for 10 seconds does not prove that you have COVID-19 or not.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are dry cough, tiredness, and fever. Some people can develop more serious forms of the disease, such as pneumonia.

The best way to know if you have the virus that causes COVID-19 disease is to have a laboratory test. You will not be able to leave doubts carrying out this breathing exercise, which could even be dangerous.

With information from the WHO