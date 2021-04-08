04/08/2021 at 7:44 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish coach, Jorge Vilda, assured that this Friday’s match (19.00 CET) against the Netherlands team will not be friendly, since their players want to show that they can “keep up with the current world runners-up and European champions and even win them.”

At the press conference prior to the clash that will host the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas Municipal Stadium in Marbella (Malaga), Jorge Vilda highlighted the importance he gives to it.

“It can be friendly, but neither for the Netherlands nor for us it is a friendly. They want to show that they want to be on the list for the Olympics and they will take into account that we have won the last two duels “, he remembered. “And we want to show that we can measure up to the current world runners-up and European champions and even win them,” he said.

“The selection always goes out to win and tomorrow it will not be otherwise,” he insisted. The Spanish technician indicated that both combined have “automatisms”, which have been occurring naturally over the years.

In the case of the Spanish team, because the players “They have been competing at the highest level since they were very young”. “They know each other, they understand each other, they know what we play and they know the demands of top-level games. This Friday we are going to need those connections that have been created for a long time so that things come to mind,” he explained .

Vilda also acknowledged that “playing against the current runners-up in the world is motivating” and stated that the internationals are totally focused on the two friendlies that the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has closed on this date FIFA.

The Spanish coach also spoke about the disqualifications that Real Madrid goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez received in the last hours through social networks.

“There are attitudes that by themselves are disqualified. The people behind these attitudes are nothing and nobody. Unfortunately, there is still some way to go, even though we have improved a lot in recent years. Education is essential, values ​​are very important and it is essential to go against the disqualifications that continue to be given in the news about women’s football, “she demanded.

On the other hand, he highlighted: “People have turned to us, with many messages of affection and support in these last hours”