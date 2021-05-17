Neither footballers nor veterinarians: the work of the future of children is a space tourist guide

The days when boys wanted to be footballers and veterinary girls are long gone. The pandemic has given a 180 degree turn to society as it was known and has led to a digital and technological transformation to the labor market.

The transformation is such that according to a report prepared by Bank of America in 2030 more than 100 million people will need to change jobs, the figure is 12% higher than what was handled before Covid-19. Some of these new jobs don’t even exist yet.

The study indicates that one of the most demanded will be space tourism guide. Recreational space travel has not yet arrived, but everything indicates that it will be in the near future. In fact, the great American tycoons are working on it.

Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin, without going any further, has announced this week that it hopes to launch the first manned rocket on July 20.

But it’s not just the Amazon CEO who is immersed in the space race. The Virgin Galactic company is also making great strides, although they have not yet revealed the date on which they plan to carry out the test flight of their suborbital spacecraft SpaceShipTwo.

But not only space will conquer the future. Another of those works that still seem like science fiction is that of 3D lab meat scientist. This ban has been opened by Just Eat. The food delivery chain has started growing chicken meat in Singapore laboratories without animal suffering.

The process begins with cell isolation, where cells are obtained by methods that may include a biopsy from a live animal. After the cells are cultured, they are transferred to a bioreactor, fed with a proprietary blend of proteins, amino acids, minerals, sugars, salts, and other nutrients, and then harvested after they reach sufficient density.

Just Eat is a pioneer in this process, although the reality is that more and more companies are joining meat that is not meat. “We have found that farmed meat produces fewer greenhouse gases, is less land-intensive, offers potential for strong food security and the possibility of localized production,” Morgan Stanley explains in a report that values the rise of this type of meat