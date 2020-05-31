Barcelona player regrets the fact that people lose close family members without even being able to say goodbye because of the new coronavirus

Lionel Messi spoke about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the feeling that the disease has left since it spread around the world. In an interview with the newspaper “El País”, the Argentine said that one of the things that hurts the most is knowing that people will lose loved ones and could not say goodbye. The ace also said that nothing will be as it was before.

Messi believes that the world will undergo great change after the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: JOSEP LAGO / .)

– Almost all of us are left with the question of what the world will look like after everything that happened. In addition to the confinement and the situation that took us by surprise, many people had a very difficult time, because this situation affected them in some way, as happened with all those who lost family and friends and could not even say goodbye.

The Barcelona and Argentine national team player also said that of the many negative things about this crisis, the worst thing is to lose someone close to you.

– I think there were many negative things in this crisis, but there can be nothing worse than losing the people you love the most, it creates a huge frustration for me and it seems to me the most unfair of all.

Finally, Messi said that, in his opinion, nothing will be as before and the world will undergo new customs.

– Football will never be the same. But not just football, I think life in general will not be the same again.

