Neither extroverted nor introverted: why “ambivert” are better leaders

It’s like asking if you like cats or dogs, one of those basic questions: Are you an introvert or an extrovert?

Each of those identities has its own strengths and weaknesses, but there seems to be a constant debate around which one would be better to have.

Some say the internet is “in love” with introverts, and that being an introvert at last it has become something great, particularly during the pandemic.

That is likely in reaction to the culture that has long seemed to celebrate and reward extroverts, especially in many Western countries and primarily in the workplace, where extroverts can use their natural people skills.

To complicate matters, studies have shown that introverts can overshadow extroverts as leaders, even though an extrovert’s determined demeanor fits well with the image many have of a typical CEO.

So which of the two is better? Who has more advantages and who is more successful at work: confident and lively employees or reserved and contained? It turns out that the answer is those that can be both: the chameleon “ambivertido”.

The mix of the two types of personalities can make you indispensable in the office, according to experts. And while acting both extroverted and introverted may seem complicated, it’s a skill we can all master, with a little practice.

The “Ambiversion Advantage”

A study of 350 top executives found that 40% were extroverts and 40% were introverts. The remaining 20% ​​were “ambivert.” (Photo: Getty Images)

Adam Grant, a professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, coined the phrase “the advantage of ambition” in a 2013 study that questioned the notion of that extroverts were more successful and productive in a sales environment.

After studying 340 employees at a call center, Grant found that the workers who collected the most sales revenue were in the middle of the extroversion scale. In fact, the results were illustrated by a bell-shaped curve: the worst-performing workers were either extremely introverted or extremely extroverted.

“Because they naturally engage in flexible patterns of conversation and paying attention, ambivertes are more likely to express enough confidence and enthusiasm to persuade and finalize a sale,” Grant writes in his study.

But ambivert also “are more likely to listen to customer interests and are less susceptible to appearing overly agitated and self-reliant.”

Karl Moore, Senior Lecturer in Management at McGill University and adjunct researcher at the University of Oxford, who has studied ambivert for years, estimates that 40% of top business leaders are extroverts, 40% are introverts, and 20% are “Pure ambivert”, based on interviews with 350 top executives.

However, he believes that the unprecedented circumstances created by the pandemic have forced leaders at all levels to behave more like ambush.

In her forthcoming book, “We Are All Ambiverts, Now,” Moore notes that these circumstances require more leaders to draw on the strengths of both extroversion and introversion.

The circumstances created by the pandemic have forced leaders at all levels to behave more like ambivert. (Photo: Getty Images)

For example, bosses had to listen to and absorb critical feedback to provide flexible and supportive work environments for staff, but they also had to project clear and overt enthusiasm to encourage and guide the team into the unknown.

“Which [la pandemia] It means that the CEO needs to listen a lot – a great leader is a great listener, ”says Moore. “But he also has to be able to communicate the inspiring ‘guys, I’m confident we can get out of this crisis.’

“Adapt to needs”

So, whether it’s sales figures or uncertainly navigating a once-in-a-lifetime catastrophe, it’s good to be amused.

But how do you become one? Actually, experts say, it is very doable. For starters, most the popular personality tests They put you on a sliding scale of extroversion, so ambition is within your grasp.

“It’s more about a leadership adaptation style” than thinking you have to completely remake your personality, says Alisa Cohn, a New York-based executive and startup coach.

“I think it’s less about how to resolve your (perceived) weaknesses than how to develop your ability to step outside of your comfort zone.”

It’s not just CEOs who benefit from the ambition, he says. In fact, the earlier in your career you develop these skills, the better, as “the benefits will improve over time.”

For people who identify as extroverts, this could mean consciously keep more silence in meetings; For introverts, it could mean contributing more to meetings.

To find ambition, introverts should contribute more in meetings and extroverts should be more silent. (Photo: Getty Images)

“It could be a specific behavior: pay more attention or ask another question and listen to the answer. To be more outgoing, it would help to start a conversation or talk gossip, ”says Cohn.

“I like the idea of ​​practicing the behavior three, four, five times a day and small doses so that you can do it more easily without getting tired. And then you give yourself a score ”. Keep track of how many times you do that daily and if you have reached your goal.

He also recommends identifying an exemplary person that you admire in the office, who has the introverted or extroverted qualities that you seek to imitate, to observe their behavior and mold yours to theirs.

Moore talks about his work with an introverted CEO, Claude Mongeau, former chief executive of the National Railways of Canada, for their research.

He says Mongeau was mentored by a leadership instructor who gave him a counter – like the one a nightclub janitor uses to count patrons – to record every extrovert skill he practiced on a daily basis.

It was small things, like saying hello to someone or making a comment about the weather. Moore says he continued to be very introverted, but realized that to be an effective CEO, he had to connect to your outgoing side.

A small gesture like a greeting helps the introvert to connect with their outgoing side. (Photo: Getty Images)

The expert, who defines himself as an extrovert, explains that the connection with his internal ambition has helped him in his own career, both as a researcher and for his radio show, in which he interviews CEOs.

“On my radio show, I am silent 98% of the time, because I ask the guest questions: ‘Where are you from, what does your family do?’

Being ambitious means being aware of your own natural social style, and knowing when the situation calls for the exact opposite: “The most successful leaders are those who can recognize a situation and tailor their style to suit,” says Cohn.

Avoid mental burden

The only downside is that this adaptation can wear you out. “You need to act both ways. The problem is, it gets tiring, “says Moore.

But remember, being an extrovert or an introvert comes down to where you get your energy from – whether it’s the outer world or the inner world. So when you go against your natural current, you consume more “mental calories,” says Cohn, and it is important to recharge that tank of mental energy.

For introverts, that may mean an afternoon alone at home with a book or, if you’re at work, a 15-minute break outside on a lonely bench.

An afternoon alone with a book recharges the batteries of introverts. (Photo: Getty Images)

For extroverts, it can mean surrounding yourself with people. Moore points out that her favorite “outgoing pause” when she’s working is finding a restaurant and sitting down to eat at the bar, so she can talk to other diners. “It stimulates me. It raises my dopamine levels, because I am with people ”.

It is important to reiterate that few people are 100% one or the other. But becoming an ambivert is something more active; is deciding which button to press, and when. Honing that skill can make a big difference – not just for you, but also for those who work with you.

Cohn says that one of his clients, an introverted manager, worked hard to strengthen his outgoing appearance by attending more meetings and responding more enthusiastically with confirming gestures like nodding. The result? His team “felt there was more harmony in the meeting,” says Cohn. “It made them feel more important and empowered.”

“It wasn’t about him,” he says. “It was from other people being listened to, feeling recognized.”

It may interest you:

Confidence, from being to doing

What are the signs that were born to be leaders … and command

Now you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!