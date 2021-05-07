neither end of the problems nor option to be the only measure

If a few days ago we talked about the advantages and disadvantages of releasing the patents of the COVID-19 vaccine against the possibility of the transfer of licenses, finally the announcement of the United States that it will support the temporary suspension of patents leads us to a new scenario that will have short and long-term consequences.

Let us remember that this measure was rejected by the United States together with the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the European Union (Spain has just changed its mind), So, for the moment, it is only the United States that is unchecked. However, the statement from the representative of Trade, Katherine Tai, also warns that the negotiations that will now begin “will need time”, given that the decision-making process of the World Trade Organization (WTO) it is by consensus.

Short-term consequences

The number of vaccines administered to date is just over one billion doses, when more than twelve billion would be needed before the end of the year. We are also going to need to vaccinate developing countries quickly because the pandemic is global in scope.

This scenario has led to the United States finally opting to temporarily release patents so that all countries can manufacture vaccines. A decision that could force all other countries to reposition their decisions, particularly in the case of the European Union.

The first collateral effect of this measure, however, is already having resonances in the Stock Market. There are several pharmaceutical companies that are developing new vaccines, and the investment for this is enormous. If they assume that perhaps they will not have the expected economic return, it is possible that they stop this development because they are considered unprofitable. We must not forget that it is the economic incentive, above all, that drives companies. Therefore, as soon as this proposal was announced, with the exception of Pfizer, all vaccine manufacturers have collapsed on the stock market: Moderna fell 10%, Novavax, about 9%, and BioNTech 6%.

Patents grant their holders the exclusivity to manufacture a product for a specified period of time, usually 20 years after the drug is registered in the drug sector. During that time, the company has a greater guaranteed economic return. But without patents, that guarantee disappears and, by extension, the incentive to keep investing. We must remember that although Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax have benefited from state aid to develop their vaccines, Pfizer did so without US public money (although BioNTech did receive funding from the German Government).

Naturally, to avoid this, compensation can be provided for pharmaceutical companies whose patents are released, but it is also true that many of them must renounce it for image reasons. A middle ground would be for richer countries to continue to respect patents, while less developed countries benefit from their suspension. However, all these details are still to be resolved and will be finalized when the consensus materializes.

Longer term consequences

In the longer term, pharmaceutical companies are already facing bottlenecks in the supply of raw materials and production processes, and given the demand for vaccines, and the successive shipments that must be manufactured to maintain an annual vaccination schedule, it is not clear that these problems will be solved by the suspension of patents.

The main problem of patenting, in addition to financial incentives is that there are not too many companies or countries with the capacity and technology to start producing vaccines. In the long term, then, even patenting may hinder vaccine development and administration in all countries. Especially if this measure is only carried out from a cosmetic point of view without being associated with a whole set of accessory measures.

Another way to solve the problems of releasing patents, then, is the assign licensesIn other words, the pharmaceutical company that owns the patent signs an agreement with another interested company and, in this way, also transfers technology and knowledge.

More than 260 such agreements have already been signed, according to Duke University estimates. And for the sake of equitable distribution of vaccines around the world, the COVAX initiative, led by the World Health Organization and supported by governments, the pharmaceutical industry and other social organizations, could be a good instrument to achieve this.

However, the debate remains open and others are those who believe that we will all benefit if the pantentes are released. In fact, it would not be the first time it has been done due to exceptional circumstances: South Africa did it in 1998 because it had thousands of people dying every year from AIDS due to not being able to access antiretrovirals due to their high price.