Drinking a lot of water or gargling with salt water does not prevent coronavirus infection. There is no evidence that they are effective measures to prevent contagion. The WhatsApp groups are spreading a message explaining that before reaching the lungs, the coronavirus “remains in the throat for four days and at this moment the person begins to cough and have pain” and maintains that ” if you drink a lot of water and gargle with warm water and salt or vinegar the virus is eliminated, “but all this is false.

The Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen) has indicated that “fluid intake has nothing to do with the infection process.” Neither hot nor cold. Another hoax that circulates on social networks is that coffee, tea or any other hot drink has the ability to deactivate the virus, but, according to the scientific community, that is a lie. There is also no evidence that iced drinks favor its spread, as others argue.

The gargle issue also lacks a medical basis. Spread a fake news on social media about a Chinese doctor named Zhong Nanshan, who recommends rinsing his throat with salt water to avoid contagion. Nanshan himself and his team have denied having made that recommendation. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that there is no evidence that a saline solution protects against infection with SARS-2, the virus that produces COVID-19.

The only thing that is effective against contagion, scientifically proven, is to avoid contact with the virus and take extreme hygiene measures to eliminate it from the hands or from any other part of the body or surface that may come into contact with the mucous membranes of the virus. nose, mouth and perhaps the eyes, which is where it enters the body.

