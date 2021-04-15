neither detergents nor ultraviolet light can with it as we believed

The coronavirus pandemic has helped us to understand the importance of the tasks of cleaning and disinfection. Special emphasis was placed on them when surfaces were thought to be the main transmission path. Now we know what aerosols are, but cleaning products like bleach they are still a staple in our lives. And, at a broader level, also the ultraviolet light. These are precisely the same strategies that have been used previously to clean surfaces of other pathogens, such as norovirus, a genus of virus that is behind much of the cases of viral gastroenteritis around the world.

However, a study published Thursday in Environmental Science & Technology shows that these strategies could be wrong. Its authors, coming from George Washington University and the United States National Heart Institute, are based on other research, published in 2018, to show that, at least at the doses used, the disinfection of surfaces using these methods might not be enough to end norovirus. But why?

Norovirus and cruise ship chaos

On February 29, 2020, the cruise Caribbean Princess landed on the port of everglades, from Florida, after skipping some of the scheduled stopovers on his way.

The reason was a viral outbreak that had affected 228 passengers and 17 crew. At that time, the coronavirus was already beginning to get out of control around the world, although no one imagined how far it would go. But this time it was not SARS-CoV-2, but a norovirus.

These are old acquaintances from cruise ships; since, due to their high contagiousness, they usually cause important outbreaks in them. The symptoms are typical of gastroenteritis: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

The most common symptoms are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

It is not fatal in healthy people, but it can be very annoying. Therefore, since it is contagious between people and through contaminated surfaces and food, food safety, hygiene and surface cleanliness are very important in places where many people gather. It is the case of the cruises; but, for example, also of the children’s camps. They are commonly used detergents and ultraviolet light, but this seems not to be enough.

Armies of viruses under the same membrane

Vesicles containing clusters of viruses, including norovirus, within the intestine. Credit: NIH

In 2018, the team of one of the authors of this latest study, Nihal Altan-Bonnet, got an interesting find.

Clusters of viral particles in packages make disinfection more difficult

Checked that various norovirus particles they can be grouped under the same membrane. These little packets are the ones that remain on surfaces and food or are transmitted from person to person. Other viruses, such as causing COVID-19, They’re in individual particles. There can be many, depending on the viral load, but they are never grouped in this way. This makes it easier to remove them from surfaces using cleaning products such as bleach and also with ultraviolet light. It should be noted that the latter is dangerous and therefore should not be used in everyday life; Since either the dose will not be enough to kill the pathogen, or it will be so high that it will endanger the health of people. Yes, it has begun to be used to disinfect empty rooms, for example. That was also the intention with noroviruses; But, learning about the packet contagion, these scientists thought it might not be enough.

This is how they started the study that has just been published. Their objective was to check whether the usual doses of detergents and UV light were adequate for inactivate norovirus clusters. And no, it turned out they weren’t enough.

For this reason, these researchers have raised the importance of carrying out new studies, dedicated to analyzing whether a dose adjustment can be useful for disinfecting surfaces with norovirus. It’s essential, as these viruses have never gone away, and when the pandemic ends, they could ruin many of those long-awaited vacations.

More on this topic