The agreement reached by Marvel Studios and Sony is still unknown. for the permanence of Spider-Man in the MCU, but apparently this is deeper than we could imagine, since everything indicates that his characters will begin to share universes, which is why Venompool will debut in the MCU.

After Vulture appeared in the first trailer for ‘Morbius,’ there was immediately a rumor that Marvel and Sony were working in tandem with the Spidey character, so the superhero could move freely between both universes, but apparently Venom will also do the same and not only that, but will merge with Deadpool.

Currently there is a kind of civil war in the production of ‘Deadpool 3’, Due to the direction the character will take, since while Ryan Reynolds wants to continue having total creative freedom over the antihero, Kevin Feige wants to change the profile of Deadpool, however, this fight has not stopped the studio from already thinking about the future. of the character.

According to portal sources, We Got This Covered, Marvel is planning to introduce Venompool to the MCU, and would do so during an upcoming installment of ‘Deadpool.’ This version of the character corresponds to an alternate reality of the antihero, so perhaps Doctor Strange is also involved in all of this, since its sequel will mark the debut of the multiverse.

Likewise, it was revealed that Tom Hardy would also be part of this project, so we could see the moment when the symbiote leaves him to merge with Deadpool and create Venompool, something that surely will not be to the liking of Eddie Brock and will seek to recover it.

In this way, Venompool will debut in the MCU, so it would only be necessary to fix the details of this with Sony Pictures, since that company owns the rights of Venom, however, it is said that the negotiations are very advanced, so one of the next installments of ‘Deadpool’ , will introduce us to this new character.