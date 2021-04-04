Neither children are supercontagators of Covid-19, nor are they immune or infect more than adults

Some children play in front of the Asuncion Rincón school in Madrid, on March 25. (Photo: Ana Márquez / EFE Agency)

One year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, misunderstandings, doubts, false myths about how the disease hits children are still accumulating. All kinds of theories have arisen about whether they are more or less contagious or are directly immune, if their symptoms differ from those of adults, if they stick the virus more, if the vaccine helps them.

The real conclusions, those of the scientists, are that minors represent a small percentage of infections, that their immune system may be better equipped to eliminate SARS-CoV-2 than that of adults, but that they also suffer, and from differently from middle-aged patients.

How many get sick

Children also fall ill with covid-19, of course, but the different studies confirm that they do so in a significantly lower percentage than that of the elderly. According to the clinical presentation and epidemiology of Covid-19 in children, prepared by the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR), the cases of children under 18 years of age infected by in Spain barely represented 1% of the total in the first wave , in which 1,400 cases were diagnosed.

In the second, the figure rose to 12%, with 66,000 cases of infected children, a percentage that has remained more or less stable since the end of last year. These data agree with the epidemiological evolution of other developed countries such as the EU or the US, they recall. It is still lower than the proportion of the smallest in our society, 8.7 million, touching 19% of the total.

Not only are the conclusions of the Spanish study: another report from the British Medical Journal (BMJ) establishes that the risk that children need …

