There is something worse than feeling nostalgia for the past, as a lyrics by Spanish artist Joaquín Sabina says. The heart breaks and you suffer. You remember the first setback you suffer for life. This happened to me in 1996. Everything fell into place, the roads were going to a destination that admitted no doubts, the situation was perfect in my head, but … In the end … Thierry Henry did not sign for Real Madrid, he stayed in Monaco ! I was crushed. In spite of everything, I never lost hope of seeing him wearing the Madrid shirt. He was 19 years old and a long time ahead. The illusion lasted 11 years, until Barça signed him. That was the confirmation that it is better to live in the present, with only expectations and save yourself from suffering. Later I had more disappointments (Vieira, Rui Costa, Zanetti, Gerrard, Agüero, Suárez …), but I managed to manage them.

For AS columnist, it is time for Real Madrid to focus on returning to training and looking for the Spanish and League cup (.)

A matter of experience, I suppose, that prepares us for the changes that life and football bring. For that reason, there are those enthusiastic about knowing Real Madrid’s intentions with Mbappé, rub their hands to see that Haaland’s name is taken seriously at the Bernabéu and trust that Camavinga or Fabián will end up signing and rejuvenating a midfield with many hours flight.

However, I analyze it wisely. I admit that there is no time to bargain for hopes, but I have become a cautious guy, who intends to anchor in the present and not skip stages, which leads me to argue that Real Madrid does not need Mbappé now. Neither Haaland or Camavinga. Neither Upamecano or Gabriel. There will be time for changes and improvements and the club still needs to do the math, because the market scenario is uncertain.

What Madrid needs now is for the team to return, get in tune after two months confined at home and recognize themselves to fight in the Liga for Barça in the remaining eleven rounds and spend all the bullets to overcome the Champions League tie against City .

Real needs Zidane to rediscover his game plan; for Courtois to recover from the solvency he has shown lately; let Ramos be Ramos; that Marcelo is well; let Casemiro continue to disarm; that Modric and Kroos continue to load and fill the ‘gas tank’ of the attack; that Valverde continues to be Uruguayan; that Hazard and Asensio are the real big signings, that Benzema regains affinity with the objective, that Vinicius and Rodrygo shake as always.

We like what’s coming, because it hasn’t arrived yet, but the future doesn’t win games. And that, at Real Madrid, is the most frustrating thing of all.



NR: Sergio Gómez is a columnist for Diário AS, a Spanish publication that is a partner of LANCE!

