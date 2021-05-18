neither AirPods Max nor Bluetooth headphones support it

The AirPods Max, Apple’s benchmark in sound and its best headphones, will not serve to enjoy ‘Lossless Audio’. The great novelty of Apple Music will be available in more than 75 million songs, but very few devices will be able to reproduce this sound in high resolution via Apple Music.

Here we explain how the ‘Lossless Audio’ works and why it does not work through Bluetooth headphones, or through the Lightning cable or through streaming in speakers. A compatibility problem that Apple may solve in the future, but that for now limits the practical scope of the arrival of Hi-Fi sound to Apple Music.

Why it doesn’t work with AirPods

The AirPods work through Bluetooth and what happens is that Apple wireless headphones use the AAC codec. One released in 1994, limited to about 256 kbps and that it does not manage to reach 16 bit CD quality or 320 Kbps of Spotify’s maximum quality.

Wireless connections via Bluetooth AAC are unable to use all the bandwidth required to transmit this uncompressed audio. Apple Music uses the ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) codec, but AirPods don’t support it.

The limitations of Bluetooth

No Bluetooth headset or speaker can wirelessly reproduce the ‘lossless’ sound of Apple Music. The songs will be heard, but not in high resolution.

To fix this lack of compatibility, Apple should create a codec that allows you to take advantage of high-resolution sound through Bluetooth, in the style of Sony’s LDAC or Qualcomm’s aptX HD, which allow you to play 32-bit / 96kHz and 24-bit / 48kHz songs respectively.

Services such as TIDAL, Qobuz or Amazon Music HD do allow you to listen to your songs uncompressed on compatible mobile phones or wireless headphones, thanks to the support of these codecs.

And for the AirPods Max cable?

Uncompressed audio is primarily intended to be listened to via cable or a hi-fi stereo. The AirPods Max incorporate a Lightning cable, however officially Apple headphones do not support ‘lossless’ audio.

This is because the port does not natively support digital audio formats. AirPods Max cable includes 24-bit / 48kHz DACBut in the process the sound goes analog and is then digitized. A step from digital to analog and then to digital where Apple cannot assure that there are no losses, although the DAC would support a sufficiently high resolution.

Other headphones with USB C cable can take advantage of the ‘lossless’

High-end headphones compatible with Hi-Res Audio will be able to take advantage of the news from Apple Music. Through the USB-C cable and the 3.5mm jack port, models like the Sony WH-1000XM4 will be able to listen to uncompressed songs in standard mode.

Apple explains that there is two aspects of their ‘lossless’ sound. A first level with 16-bit / 44.1 kHz or 24-bit / 48 kHz and a second level ‘Hi-Res lossless’ with 24-bit / 192 kHz. For this second version, Apple explains the following:

“High-resolution lossless audio playback requires external equipment, such as a USB digital-to-analog converter (DAC).”

Due to this, if we want to take advantage of the maximum sound quality of Apple Music in headphones, we can do it with a Hi-Res model together with an external USB C DAC.

What’s up with Sonos

In response to Billboard, Apple confirms that ‘lossless’ sound will not be supported by Sonos speakers.

Neither in the HomePods

In response to Macrumors, Apple confirms that the HomePods and HomePod Mini will also not support ‘lossless’ audio.

What Apple can do to expand support

The uncompressed sound of Apple Music can be enjoyed on a stereo or good speakers connected to a MacBook for example.

To expand the support of its devices to ‘lossless audio’, Apple has several options. The first and most obvious would be the creating a new wireless Hi-Res codec, LDAC-style. Updating the AirPods and adding this audio codec would expand the support and it is also a very company-style method.

Both iPhone 12 and AirPods Max support Bluetooth 5.0 and therefore theoretically they are prepared to transmit sound in CD quality up to 16 bit. Support for aptX HD is not added, so we should wait for a new generation of devices so that these were fully compatible with the ‘lossless audio’.

Equivalently, some future AirPods Max 2 could incorporate a USB C cable with an adapted DAC or a Lightning modification so that this analog-digital conversion does not have to be performed.

What about ‘Spatial Audio’ and Dolby Atmos

The story with ‘Spatial Audio’ is almost the opposite. While with the ‘lossless’ there are many songs but many difficulties to reproduce it, with the Dolby Atmos sound and the immersive audio it goes the other way around. Here all AirPods with W1 or H1 chips will do, but the number of songs will be lower. With spatial sound the difficulty is when recording it, with ‘lossless’ sound the difficult thing is to transmit it properly.

