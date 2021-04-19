Neinor Homes places bonds for 300 million at 4.5% to absorb Quabit

Related news

Neinor Homes has launched a broadcast of debt of 300 million euros with an annual fixed interest of 4.5%, to be paid semi-annually, and due in October 2026. The purpose is to amortize Quabit’s liabilities, of up to 158 million euros, which it will integrate after its absorption.

The rest of the amount will go to the amortization of 101 million euros of debt of the company and its subsidiaries, to make capital investments in connection with the company’s rental business line and to pay fees, commissions and expenses in connection with the issue.

As reported by the real estate developer to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the closing of the placement and disbursement of the bonds will take place on April 29 and reserves the right to redeem this issue in advance.

Destination of funds

Neinor has also reported that it plans to allocate a part of the funds obtained with this issue, reserved for qualified investors, to eligible ‘green’ projects.

In the event that the merger by absorption of Quabit Inmobiliaria is not completed, Neinor may allocate part of the funds to general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of land.

However, the operation has already received the approval of the shareholders, so the completion of the transaction is expected, which will involve the integration of joint assets worth € 2 billion.

Quabit provides a land of 7,000 homes, 268 of them finished, 1,337 under construction, 2,800 of finalist land and another 2,600 units of strategic land at a price of 12 euros per square meter.

The current shareholders of Neinor Homes will control 93% of the resulting company, while the class A shareholders of Quabit will be admitted with a 7% stake. The exchange is one share of Neinor Homes for every 25.9650 Class A shares of Quabit.