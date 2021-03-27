Neinor Homes launches 10 million share buyback program

Related news

The real estate developer Neinor Homes has approved a share buyback program for a maximum amount of 10 million euros, in order to contribute to better shareholder remuneration by increasing earnings per share.

As reported by the promoter to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the program will run from this Friday, March 26 until next September 26Although it could end sooner if the maximum amount is reached earlier.

The number maximum of shares to be acquired will be a million titles, of which 30,138 will be used to reduce the capital stock through the amortization of own shares and, the rest, to the repurchase of shares.

Double objective

The purpose of the share buyback program is twofold. On the one hand, reduce Neinor’s share capital through the redemption of treasury shares and, at the same time, contribute to the remuneration of Neinor’s shareholders by increasing earnings per share.

On the other hand, facilitate compliance with obligations derived from the share allocation programs for employees, managers and members of the administrative bodies of the promoter and companies in its group.