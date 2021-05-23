Neinor delays to Monday its merger with Quabit that says goodbye to 15 years of vertigo in the stock market

Related news

Quabit will end 15 years of dizzying stock market trajectory next Monday. In principle, his goodbye was to have taken place this friday. However, Neinor Homes has delayed the registration of the absorption in the Mercantile Registry from this Friday until May 24, as confirmed by sources from the promoter to Invertia.

As a result of this postponementIt will be Tuesday, May 25, when the quote screens will stop setting the price for the alcarreña. That as long as the problems that this Friday prevented the registration of the operation according to what Neinor had announced just three days earlier.

Neither company notified the date change to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) before closing, although it was brought to the fore by a statement from the Ibex Indices Technical Advisory Committee (CAT). It explained that there would be no adjustments in the Ibex Medium Cap of which Neinor is a part at the close of this Friday because “this merger operation has been postponed.”

Timely (and puzzling) notice

A necessary notice for managers of products linked to the benchmark index of mid-capitalization Spanish listed companies, especially those of ETF, that they should know this information before the end of the session scheduled for the adjustment. For a formal confirmation of the facts advanced by Invertia, it was necessary to wait almost two hours from the close of the trading session. At 7:11 p.m., Neinor finally proceeded to send relevant information to the CNMV.

The birth of the largest Spanish promoter will have to wait. Although, in principle and “tentatively” only three more days. A matter that, amid the confusion of some investors, it caused falls in the stock market of 3.1% for Neinor and 1.1% for Quabit at some moments of the session. At the close, the decreases were limited to 0.18% and 0.12% respectively.

In any event, the die was cast for Quabit, the firm that Félix Abánades has presided for 13 years. For this reason, in recent days, Quabit’s price has hardly changed and its volumes have dropped considerably. Its graph has anchored around 0.41 euros per share, while rare has been the day that they have exceeded 500,000 securities traded: only 14 sessions in the last three months.

The price anchor that Quabit has experienced in recent weeks is the typical result of a share exchange process like the one Neinor has set up for absorption. When the car date approaches, which in this case is this Friday at the close of the market, the price of the affected companies stabilizes in such a way that the initially offered premium usually disappears.

Price convergence

When the transaction was announced on January 11, an exchange equation was put on the table without any cash delivery at the rate of one newly issued Neinor share for each 25,965 existing Quabit titles. A proportion that implied a premium of 17.7% for the shareholders of the alcarreña.

If the closing prices of this Thursday, the penultimate day of Quabit’s stock market trajectory, are taken as a reference, the ‘extra prize’ for attending the exchange remains at 2.6%. A forced destiny for all the shareholders of the one chaired by Abánades, as it has already been duly endorsed by the boards of directors and the general shareholders’ meetings of both companies.

The price of 0.4167 euros per share established by this last calculation far from 6.4 euros per share to which the one that was the seed of the current Quabit debuted in May 2006: the real estate Astroc. A brick giant who came to the reins of the businessman Enrique Banuelos, later known in Spain for his scare in the BCN World project, better known as the ‘Catalan Eurovegas’, and in the financial rescue of the Spanish technology company and also listed Amper.

Two years after that coming out, when the financial crisis was beginning to show its teeth in the US, Abánades was placed in front of the project. Quabit arose from the merger of that already listed Astroc with its businesses in Rayet Promoción and 17 other real estate firms. At the height of the Spanish real estate bubble, just nine months after its premiere, already traded above 75 euros per share.

Again, industry leader

The company in which it will be integrated from today, Neinor Homes, has a much more recent history. Its premiere as a listed occurred in March 2017, when it starred the largest IPO of a residential developer in Europe. Not only that, but it broke a ‘curse’ of more than a decade without premieres in this sector on the Spanish stock market.

As a result of integration, the largest promoter in Spain will see the light. The new company will have assets of more than 2,000 million euros in its portfolio, and will also add a joint land bank with capacity to build more than 16,000 homes in the country

Ultimately, the current shareholders of Neinor Homes will control 93% of the resulting company. For its part, Quabit shareholders will get 7% of the capital of the new company, which will continue to focus its business on promotion. A very distant final destination from the one Abánades drew in 2014 for his company, when he announced its practical conversion into a Socimi under the name of Bulwin Investments. A project that finally never saw the light of day.

The nth derivative of this integration is that, as it became known on Wednesday, the Ibex Small Cap will be temporarily composed of 29 stocks. An adjustment that, despite the aforementioned delay in the recomposition of the Ibex Medium Cap, those responsible for the benchmark index of small Spanish listed companies decided to keep it unchanged. In this sense, they will not elect a replacement for the real estate until June 10, the date on which their next ordinary meeting is scheduled.