Neiman Marcus, an exclusive chain of luxury goods department store, declared this Thursday in bankruptcy struck by the ravages that the pandemic of COVID-19 has caused in your activity.

The department store requested this day the bankruptcy protection, a fall that follows the collapse Barneys New York at the end of last year and he predicts the same luck for chains like Lord & Taylor and JC Penney.

In late March, the coronavirus pandemic temporarily forced the closure of 43 Neiman Marcus storesas well as its two stores Bergdorf Goodman and the stores Last call.

The luxury goods company, which is the parent of department stores Bergdorf Goodman, famous for their impressive windows in the Fifth Avenue of New York said in a statement that the majority of its creditors will undergo a financial restructuring with the aim of substantially reducing their debt burden and interest payments.

Everything he stopped selling and ended with income may have been the immediate cause of Neiman’s bankruptcy, but his problems had been piling up for years.

The company assumed a unsustainable amount of debt as part of two leveraged purchases by privately held companies, and Neiman did not respond quickly enough to changes in purchasing habits. The above left the group in a precarious position even before the coronavirus arrived.

In recent years, Neiman Marcus It has struggled with market adaptation problems, strong competition from its online rivals and a significant lack of liquidity that has been worsened by the health crisis and has led to the firing of 14,000 workers and the closing of up to 43 stores.

It is the second major retail business to declare bankruptcy during the pandemic after the textile firm J. Crew, popular for dressing the first lady Michelle Obama, did the same last Monday.

As part of the process, the group Neiman Marcus It agreed with its creditors the disposition of 675 million dollars that will allow the continuity of the business while the financial restructuring lasts.

The president and CEO of the company, Geoffroy van Raemdonck, stated in the note that prior to the pandemic, the group was making “solid progress” to achieve “profitable and long-term sustainable” growth.

“However, like most companies today, we face an unprecedented challenge, the disruption caused by COVID-19, which has put relentless pressure on our business,” said van Raemdonck.

He added that creditors have given them liquidity to operate the business during the pandemic and financial flexibility to “accelerate” its transformation and said that they will emerge from this situation as “a much stronger company.”

The company has also announced the extension until at least May 31 of the closure of some of the establishments of Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Last Call that decided to provisionally close due to the pandemic.

COVID-19, disastrous for already weakened retail industry

The pandemic It has been disastrous for the already weakened retail industry.

Last month, sales of clothing and accessories fell more than half, and those numbers are expected to worsen in April, as many stores were open for at least part of March.

Retailers have fired employees, cut corporate wages and accumulated cash in a desperate attempt to get to the end of the shutdown. But there is widespread recognition that Neiman Marcus is not likely to be the last retailer to face the brink.

Still, neither Neiman MarcusNor will Bergdorf Goodman likely disappear entirely.

William Susman, managing director of Threadstone AdvisorsHe said he expected the retailer to use bankruptcy to get rid of some of its leases and reduce its physical footprint, a situation that could make it more attractive to a potential buyer.

“Neiman Marcus has a poor balance sheet, but it is still a luxury brand,” Susman said. “They still have a reason to exist.”

Neiman Marcus was founded in Dallas in 1907, just in time to become a magnet for new oil money.

He built his reputation on the traps of luxury and dreams of those who aspired to own or experience it for a moment.

The store became famous for its quirky Christmas catalog, which over the years offered items like the authentic Guinness pub at its Neiman’s home for $ 250,000 and a $ 20 million submarine.

The intellectual author of the company was Stanley Marcus, son of one of the founders, Herbert Marcus.

The other founders were Herbert’s sister Carrie Marcus Neiman and Carrie’s husband AL Neiman.

