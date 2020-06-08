It was first Barneys New York, bankrupt since last summer, and this spring, with the death toll of the pandemic, Neiman Marcus. Department stores that seemed solid and robust like centuries-old trees fall to the rhythm of dominoes on a table in a retirement bar. I’m almost ashamed to regret it: they were just temples of consumption. But the truth is that I am sorry, these large retailers harbored a vintage buying ideal but capable of turning the darkest day.

I’m not very original, Holly Golightly syndrome, the character in Truman Capote’s novel Breakfast with Diamonds, turned into a cliche to look under the marbles of luxury, in her case those of Tiffanys jewelry, an antidote for the “red days” ”, In the slang of the writer. Although not everyone shares it, the ritual of locking yourself up to spin around like a spinning top in a department store is like going to bingo to “write and think”, an excuse that I have heard more than once at the doors of the Canoe while trying to disguise my laugh attack

It didn’t matter if you bought or not, they treated you with the same kindness that you spent thousands of dollars on.

My thing was never to sing a line, but whenever I have traveled to the United States I have tried to shop around Barneys or Neiman Marcus, trusting the prestige and good judgment of their selection of clothing and perfumery. In a city like Los Angeles, it was also a highly recommended activity to observe a certain type of wealthy local woman, with that grimace between concentrated and boring that requires walking with class between counters and coat racks. On Wilshire Boulevard, very close to what was Billy Wilder’s study and office, was Barneys, in whose changing rooms I once met actress Geena Davis, friendly and smiling from the watch tower of her eighty meters high. But my favorite corner was a few meters later, in Neiman Marcus’ wonderful eighties building. A square, white and always pristine mass that, like almost everything in that city, responds to a different rhythm of life.

The best thing about that Neiman Marcus was his cafeteria-restaurant. It was always crowded, mostly by fascinating women who had little to do with those you found in other parts of the city. I would sit at a table with the newspaper and spend the afternoon looking and listening. Most of them were cockatoos coiled and skin stretched like a drum, but for some reason that place also attracted many half-haired stars on television that sounded or that I directly recognized, such as the ex-Angel of Charlie Jaclyn Smith. I had a picnic next to him and I was a little afraid to see that he was still almost the same as in the seventies.

It did not matter if you bought or not, they treated you with the same kindness that you were spending thousands of dollars on. Giving the badge to the patient on duty was always free therapy. But the pandemic is not to blame for everything. For a long time, most replaced the ritual of slow and quality shopping with compulsive and bulimic and e-commerce. Low cost (that euphemism to refer to Zara and its acolytes) swallowed up the culture of shopping and that of our streets, stripped of theaters, cinemas, small shops and now also of luxury Titanic.

