Few certainties remain in rock like the glorious imperfection and organic spirit that characterize the long and tortuous alliance between Neil Young and Crazy Horse. Prolific without measure, stylistically capricious, instinctive and oblivious to rust, the American musician returns to the effusive roughness that this basic formula provides – guitar, bass, drums and amplifiers at maximum volume – when he needs to remember the essences of a genre that has among its unfading icons. After delving into the traditions of confessional folk or the most lyrical country, the crude spontaneity that brings Ralph Molina (drums), Billy Talbot (bass) and Nils Lofgren (guitar, substitute for the retired Frank Sampedro) rejuvenates his 73 years. Ironic, as he had five years publishing minor albums with the thirty-something Promise of the Real.

Artist: Neil Young & Crazy Horse.

Disc: Colorado.

Label: Reprise-Warner.

Rating: 6 out of 10.

These ten new songs recorded in the Rocky Mountains, fleeing the fires that devastate California and destroyed their home in Malibu, do not mitigate a recognized ecological rage that here sustains the long, limping She Showed Me Love, or the outstanding Green Is Blue. However, the spectrum opens towards the senile joy of a new love —Young married the actress and activist Daryl Hannah last year— or the memory of colleagues who are no longer there, be his wife and mother of his children Pegi or the faithful representative Elliot Roberts, whose specters inhabit Olden Days. There is courageous political anger on Shut It Down; complaint to the supremacists who seek to dismantle a country that was born multicultural in Rainbow of Colors; and sentimental ballads, Milky Way or the final I Do.

Is Colorado at the level of Crazy Horse classics like Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (1969), Zuma (1975) or Ragged Glory (1990)? It lacks the fury of yesteryear, true, but compared to the previous delivery of the sullen ensemble, that Psychedelic Pill (2012) of infinite minute detail where Sampedro’s guitar still creaked, offers more tones, less obfuscation. Another irregular episode, perhaps final, that in its best passages connects with the majestic stoicism of Sleeps with Angels (1994). When all we have left is the future, and this sinister hovering, giving up is not an option.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe

.