Neil Patrick Harris, 25 moments from his Instagram

It’s been a few years since Neil Patrick Harris joined Instagram. And if you have used your profile for something, it is to show off your family like the most. Although he has also left a small space for his costumes, fans and friends, the protagonists are Gideon and Harper, his twins. Today that he turns 48, we review some of his snapshots.

1 Sherlock

One of her first postings was dressed up with her husband, David Burtka, from Sherlock and Watson.

2 Happy 40

Blowing out the candles on her 40th birthday cake.

3 Savoring the Emmys

He hosted the 2013 gala, and that’s how he portrayed it: testing the statuette’s bust.

4 Halloween I

The family celebrates all the celebrations marked on the calendar: and Halloween has never been missing since 2013. His first portrait on the social network was four years ago, paying homage to ‘Alice in Wonderland’.

5 Vacation …

Have you ever shown your vacation. From this trip to Mexico, he was counting his margaritas on Instagram …

6 Hangover

… Until reaching a number impossible to say.

7 Costumes in 3, 2,1

Also when dressing up he shows parts: as he did with this transformation of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, which offered a video.

8 Halloween II

His second October 31 as a family was dedicated to the bat man.

9 Couples moments

Harris has always shown the good relationship she has with David, her husband since 2014.

10 Halloween III

And a tribute to the Star Wars universe could not be missing either. Who better than Gideon and Harper to play the most famous twins in cinema?

11 Marking ‘style’

His twins are the protagonists of his account, who from a very young age know how to pose perfectly.

12 Thanksgiving

Teaching that Thanksgiving could be a good time to give lessons not only in cooking, but also in biology (due to the curious shape of those carrots).

13 Dad enjoyed

He never tires of publishing what he enjoys with his children.

14 Matching

Neil and David have always dressed their children in the same style.

15 Halloween IV

And last Halloween, a tribute was paid to Hollywood.

16 His papers

Also from time to time he shows things about his work: here for example he mentions Count Olaf, his character in the Netflix series, ‘A series of catastrophic misfortunes’.

17 The most fashionable

Harper and Gideon truly point out ways to become ‘It girl’ and ‘It boy’. If they are not already, they lack little.

18 St. Patrick

Of course, also March 17 is remembered: All full of shamrocks and green for St. Patrick.

19 In Christmas mode

And the most celebrated parties could not be absent at home, or on his Instagram: last Christmas he put this most typical stamp.

20 at the gym

And like many other celebrities, it’s time to pose in the gym. Let it be noted that he takes care of himself.

21 Looking back

The actor is very affectionate with his family. With this photo and a nice dedication he congratulated his Father’s Day.

22 More Halloween

Year after year they have been exceeded every October 31st.

23 Commitment

On his past birthday came the Supreme Court ruling to protect gay and trans people from discrimination at work.

24 The two digits!

Time passes and her offspring grow older. Last October they turned 10 years old!

25 Celebration

In his latest publication he has shown how he is going to celebrate his birthday. It couldn’t be otherwise: as a family.

