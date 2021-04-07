Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal added to UFC Fight Night on May 8

March 7, 2020; Las Vegas, NV; Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang fighting during the UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena Mandatory Credits: Louis Grasse / PX Images

A welterweight bout has been added to the UFC Fight Night card on May 8. Neil Magny will face Geoff Neal.

The match was confirmed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto the afternoon of this Wednesday.

Magny, comes from losing front Michael Chiesa in the stellar of UFC Fight Island 8. The defeat ended a three-win streak. Neil He is a veteran of the Octagon and stands out for his strong striking, with 7 wins for KO / TKO.

Neal, He will try to overcome his first defeat in the Octagon. The fighter of Contender Series comes from losing front Stephen Thompson in the stellar of UFC Vegas 17. The defeat ended a seven-game winning streak. Before that fight, he knocked out Mike perry in UFC 245.

UFC Fight Night May 8 will be held in a place to be defined.