Neil Gaiman wants to take the series beyond the original book on Amazon Prime Video

Neil Gaiman and Amazon Prime Video have announced that there will be season 2 of ‘Good Omens’. A decision at least singular, since the first season adapted in its entirety the original book co-written by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. In fact, when the series was released, Gaiman affirmed that he would not want to see, for that reason, a second season of the series. The story was closed.

However, there will be a continuation: not only the story of the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crawley (David Tennant) was left open after they saved the world from an apocalypse and the new arrival of the Antichrist. It is that, in addition, perhaps motivated by the excellent reviews (the first season won nothing less than a Hugo award) and who knows if a substantial check, Neil Gaiman has changed his mind.

There is a party (and a new apocalypse)

Gaiman tells that “31 years ago ‘Good Omens’ was published, which means that 32 years ago Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room, at a World Fantasy Convention, and we planned the sequel, “Gaiman said. “I even used fragments in ‘Good Omens’, that’s where our angels came from. Terry is no longer here, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with ‘Good Omens’, and where the story was going. And now, thanks to Amazon, I can take it there. “

That is, in a sense this sequel has the approval of Pratchett. Gaiman will rewrite it and will co-showrunner with Douglas Mackinnon, who will once again sit in the director’s chair.. This time BBC is out of the production team, a task that will fall entirely on Amazon. The series will begin filming after the summer in Scotland and has no scheduled release date yet.