Neil Gaiman presents the Netflix series

First images of the production of ‘The SandmanThe series will adapt the comics from Neil gaiman On the misadventures of Morpheus, the Eternal God of Dreams, Warner and Netflix will handle production and distribution.

One of the multiple productions postponed due to the coronavirus crisis was the (already delayed) adaptation of ‘The Sandman‘, immeasurable work of art in vignettes signed by Neil gaiman and a huge collection of cartoonists. This bad news for Warner and Netflix, in charge of the project, was also torture for fans of the collection of stories who, every day, question the creator looking for answers.

Luckily for everyone, Gaiman has decided to take the lead (well shot, Netflix) and has become the official presenter of the project in a promising promotional video in which we see objects, decorated and some of the protagonists, such as Tom sturridge, which will embody the Dream itself, the central axis of the work, and Gwendoline christie, the Brienne of Tarth de ‘Game of Thrones‘that here will be the trickster Lucifer.

Dc comics

“‘The Sandman’ is the story of the place we go to when we close our eyes at night,” says Gaiman without getting wet about what plot the series will adapt in this first season, a detail that the official synopsis does not help to discover either:

“A rich blend of modern myths and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend intertwine seamlessly, ‘The Sandman’ features the people and places affected by Morpheus, the King of Sleep, while it repairs the cosmic – and human – mistakes that it has made during its vast existence.

At the moment, we know that it will consist of eleven chapters, that its temporal location will change from the 80s to the present and that how much Allan heinberg as showrunner and David S. Goyer and Gaiman signing on as screenwriters and executive producers.

‘The Sandman‘will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2021.

