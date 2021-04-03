Neil Gaiman insists that ‘American Gods’ is not dead (and already has support for it)

Cancellation of American Gods it was something like sung. The development of this adaptation of the novel by Neil gaiman has gone through numerous troubles, originally in the hands of Bryan fuller and Michael Green but having changed shortly after showrunner. Adding this to conflicts with the actors and audience ratings that have not stopped declining, it was entirely predictable that Starz announced that American Gods would not have a fourth season, leaving the story unfinished. Unless, of course, Gaiman himself and his team do something to prevent it.

Starring Ricky whittle and Ian McShane, American Gods delves into an elaborate mythology by Gaiman, who was able to see the light thanks to Fremantle. Maintaining his alliance with this British studio, the acclaimed writer assures that American Gods “She is definitely not dead”. “I am grateful to the Starz team for the journey of the American Gods so far”, has written on Twitter. “Fremantle is committed to finishing the story that began in the first episode, and right now we are waiting to see what the best way forward is and who it will be with.”

It’s definitely not dead. I’m grateful to the team at @Starz for the American Gods journey so far. Fremantle (who make AG) are committed to finishing the story that began in episode 1, and right now we’re all just waiting to see which way forward is best, and who it’ll be with. https://t.co/Yw90PvIvGf – Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 31, 2021

Shortly after this publication, Fremantle herself has seconded Gaiman’s words, confirming her intention for American Gods to move forward. “Fremantle is committed to completing this epic journey that is American Gods, one of the most inclusive series with the most incredible fans on the planet. With Neil Gaiman and his fantastic team we are exploring all options to continue this magnificent story. “. A few hours after the cancellation, it was dropped that the story of the series would conclude through a film, but everything indicates that the efforts of Gaiman and Fremantle are aimed at finding a new platform after their departure from Starz.

According to Deadline, two candidates are already running. First is Amazon, which is not only the platform where American Gods is broadcast outside the US but also recently collaborated with Gaiman for the adaptation of Good ommens, the novel he wrote with Terry pratchett. And second is Netflix, also in deals with the author of American Gods on account of a future adaptation of his comic The Sandman, with a confirmed cast where we find Gwendoline Christie, Boyd Holbrook or Charles Dance. If an agreement is reached with either of the two services, the American Gods story could continue as conceived by its manager.