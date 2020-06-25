According to Variety, director Neil Burger (‘Divergent’) will resume the science-fiction genre to direct the film for Skydance and Temple Hill, ‘Summer Frost’. The filmmaker is pending another science-fiction film entitled ‘Voyagers’, a story in which 30 young people are sent to space with the purpose of colonizing a new planet and whose premiere will be next November 25.

Based on a short story of the same name by Blake Crouch, the plot centers on a virtual reality game designer who finds his world upside down when one of his non-player characters begins acting outside of his programming, developing a relationship between the two of them emotionally and with the designer closely examining their actions.

The project will be produced by Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner for Temple Hill, along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance. For his part, Matt Grimm supervise for the study this project that has absolute priority for its immediate development.