The cast of the comedy series Neighbors will return to the forum to record its ninth season, in which it will portray the reality of COVID-19 with humor, but with great respect as well, says the show’s production.

“All those situations that we are living with the COVID-19 we have to reflect, yes with humor, but with great tact, with great care, because on the one hand we do need to laugh and that catharsis; but we also know that there are people who are going wrong and that a family member, a friend lost, so we do have to do it very carefully, “explained Elias Solorio, producer of the series.

In this sense, he announced that the scripts are working to reflect the new reality that we are living, with situations such as healthy distance, hand washing, the funny situations that happen in video calls, the work that is magnificent when it is from home and everything that is now reality.

“According to what scientists around the world say, two years from now we are not going to have something that has changed a lot and this distance situation, from everything we are seeing today at work, well, maybe it will become a norm and we are going to have to portray it, “said the producer.

“Surely Germán (a character played by Lalo España) is going to invent some devices to keep Susana at a distance, we are going to laugh but all this with great care and respect,” he explained.

The ninth season will consist of 15 episodes that will begin recording on June 15 following all the sanitary measures, to premiere on July 12.

“We will begin to work with this new way of producing that will not only occur in Mexico but in the world. We have already talked with the Human Resources people, with the Medical Service with all those who are in charge of the health part, to take the measures ranging from taking your temperature when you arrive at the company, when you enter the forum, we are going to bring all mouth covers, face shield, boot covers, gel, portable toilets will be installed inside the forum so that we constantly wash our hands, “he explained.

“There will be a previous talk with all the staff, the healthy distance will be maintained to have the least amount of people in the forum, to direct the scenes the distance will also be taken, in order to embrace our new normality,” said Solorio.

In this ninth season there will be no guests, to speed up work and record faster; So there is the base cast, Lalo Spain, Mayrin Villanueva, Macaria, César Bono, Ana Bertha Espín, Pablo Valentín, Darío Ripoll, Moisés Suarez, Danny Perea, Octavio Ocaña, Manuel “Flaco” Ibáñez and César Bono among others.

For now, next Sunday will be the end of the eighth season. The last chapter will be about bloopers and how fun it is to be part of the Neighbors family, reason that has kept them together for 15 years.

