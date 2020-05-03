Although its origin is the Spanish ‘Here there is no one who lives’, the adaptation of the language is ideal and therefore the formula does not expire. Both the ‘Channel of the Stars’ and the ‘Comedy District’ ​​have repeated it for the last decade to exhaustion, and it is still in force and to the liking of the public, as it is a light comedy and fun situations.

Until 2008, ‘Neighbors’ had recorded just over 100 episodes and it took 10 years to see the original cast on screen again.

Mayrín Villanueva assured the ‘Hoy’ program in 2017. & nbsp; & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 28 “>“We are very excited, very happy. It is a program where there are super actors, so apart from having a lot of fun, they are endearing people and after 10 years we are excited to be able to coincide with all of them ”, Mayrín Villanueva assured the ‘Hoy’ program in 2017.

Each neighbor of the condominium has its charm and people identify the personality and hobbies of each member. ‘Germán Martínez’ is the lazy goalkeeper; ‘Pancho Ríos’, better known as ‘Frankie Rivers’ is the frustrated actor who tries to fulfill his dream in his son ‘Benito Rivers’, with the help of his wife ‘Lorena Ruiz de Ríos’. ‘Don Roque Balboa’, a former Mexican Army soldier and his granddaughter n Vanessa Balboa ’, a veterinarian with a terrible humor’.

‘Luis’ and ‘Pedro’, an alleged gay couple, that in the development of history reality is discovered. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 35 “>‘Silvia’, a spinster looking to get married stubbornly, ‘Jorjáis’, a man who lives on the streets and ends up involved with some other neighbor. And finally, ‘Luis’ and ‘Pedro’, a supposed gay couple, who in the development of history discovers reality.

And this is how Darío Ripoll confirms his success: “The series has connected with the public from the first seasons, there is always a ‘Luisito’ or a ‘Jorjáis’, whether we know that person or have references from him and the best, the The greatest satisfaction is that we have managed to make it become a family program, ”he assured the newspaper El Universal.

‘López Pérez’ stole a chair from ‘Jorjáis’. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 41 “>On Twitter it became a trend within the first 7 popular themes that spoke about the two chapters of the eighth season. In the first ‘Jorjáis’ told his life story and ‘Benito’ organized a party at his house and in the second ‘Lorena’ he set up a cheap kitchen and the ‘López Pérez’ stole a ‘Jorjáis’ chair.

But ‘Neighbors’ is not only a great opportunity to enjoy the few comedy contents, it is also a showcase for the actors themselves.

In real terms there are canons of beauty with which many broadcasts must comply and there are actors and actresses who do not fit in despite their long career, this is the case of Darío Ripoll. He started his career in ‘Furcio’, followed by projects such as ‘The most beautiful ugly woman’, ‘My heart is yours’ or ‘Forever Joan Sebastian’. He has participated in more than 15 plays and 7 movies in 20 years of work, however being ‘Luisito’ of ‘Neighbors’ is the character who has stolen hearts and with whom people place him.

Read more

Darío recognizes and confesses that deep down, that association is due to the fact that he looks like ‘Luis’ in real life. “Pablo Valentín (‘ Pedro ’in‘ Neighbors ’) came up with the idea of ​​calling me bipolar one day and he stayed forever, it is one of those things that happen in the first approach, that happened in the first season. The ‘bipo’, is a man who likes things well done, he is the most sensible, but he is a man a little unsure of himself and that is why the others somehow involve him so that he makes a little wrong decisions, He is a good person but he is influential. I can be a little bipolar like ‘Luis’, not so much, but hey, somehow I try to lend him a little bit of things that I have like Darío Ripoll, but 80 percent are things that were built. ”

In these moments of crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, ‘Neighbors’ not only amuses, but also provides valuable lessons to learn how to live together in community and rescuing that shaking hands and being supportive will always be better than facing complications alone.

Lalo Spain, a Mexican jewel with no expiration date“data-reactid =” 55 “>Lalo Spain, a Mexican jewel with no expiration date