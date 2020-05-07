Few have heard of this place. It is not on the map. But the truth is that right inside the Duquesa garbage dump, where 5,200 tons of garbage are piled up daily, there is a neighborhood of hovels built with materials found among the mountains of waste and acquired slowly by its inhabitants.

It is called Arroyo Norte de los Cazabes. And it is inside the largest and most disorganized landfill in the country.

In plain sight it is not seen that behind the wooden pigsty, where cows and pigs rest, there is another world where hundreds of people live who are directly affected by the intense smell of garbage that is now a hybrid between waste and calcined materials, which little Little by little it has clothed their houses and caused some to flee to a safer place.

Access is difficult and there is no street enabled for the passage of vehicles. It is for this reason that you have to walk several meters to access the neighborhood where happy and faith-filled people live despite the few assets they have.

Divers, builders, housewives and children live there. There are few teenagers. The first two jobs are now impossible to do: the first because these garbage collectors are prohibited from climbing the mountains of waste due to the fire that has affected the landfill and its surroundings since Tuesday, April 28. While the second source of work was suspended due to the state of emergency that the country is experiencing due to the coronavirus.

There is only one way. On both sides are fences made of wooden planks and barbed wire. Upon entering, children are seen running barefoot, without masks or anything covering their faces, despite the intense smoke that prevents a clear vision and the call to compulsory use to prevent the coronavirus COVID-19.

Princiese Joseph lives in one of the houses, a housewife who has resided in the neighborhood since 2007. Her husband is a builder, he has two months without finding a way to support himself. During these weeks his partner has had to be part of the hundreds of divers who search for valuable items at the landfill. However, it is now burned and access is forbidden.

Before the smoke and the fire, her husband went to the landfill several times, however, the items found in the accumulation of waste have lost their value and are kept in storage pending prices to stabilize.

“When there is nothing we look for something upstairs (Landfill) because here the Government does not know us, as nobody knows us, we do not work, we cannot buy masks, we are here with the grace of God … At this moment the spouses leave to dive and one stays in the house ”, explains the young mother of three children.

Among the hunger, the deterioration of the alley, the lack of water and other resources, what most worries the woman of Haitian nationality is that her five-month-old daughter has been exposed for more than a week to smoke, which has almost suffocated her.

“Sometimes when the smoke goes and comes again I have a girl here who almost suffocates, and the other neighbors have children who squeeze themselves and that also gives a lot of problems,” said Joseph, who lives with seven other people who include her mother-in-law, who also suffers from respiratory problems, her children and a sister.

“At this moment one cannot say that they earn money or not because all things are now lowered in price, like iron and cans, they do not want to raise the price, so one dived and left it there for when all this happens to sell it” said the woman.

In Arroyo Norte de Los Cazabes practically no one is working, they have remained on their feet for faith in God and the food that is delivered to their children on Mondays in School Feeding kits, an initiative carried out by the National Institute of Well-being Student (Inabie).

Despite this, they explain that in most of the houses, on average, seven people live and they have to ration the food so that it lasts for a week, a mission that is almost impossible.

Almost at the entrance to the neighborhood, just in a door on the left side, Alexis was sitting on the floor, a man who for the last ten years in the sector has been a diver to support his partner and his five-year-old daughter.

Alexis was not very talkable and when telling his story he went back to his background as a diver.

Every day he could get between 500 and 1,000 pesos, depending on the luck that the day brought him. Now he is not working because of the smoke and in his case he only has one daughter, so he is only given a cover with food rations.

On days when the landfill does not catch fire, he gets up at 7:00 in the morning, walks to the mountains and collects what he can. At noon he returns home where his partner waits for him with lunch, rests and returns to work.

“When you don’t have a job you have to find the rooms wherever you want, you have to eat,” says the man amid the intense smoke and meters from the work of dozens of firefighters.

Tuesday was exactly one week of “not going to work.” “For now there is nothing, the guards do not want anyone to work to find the rooms, there is nothing for us or to eat.” But he says he is looking for “metal, iron, plastic, everything for one to look for any … The piece I sell depends on what it weighs”.

On the floor, where he was sitting outdoors, he had several pieces of computers and cell phones (batteries, memories and cards), which he would try to sell.

“Go to the landfill to get food from us”

Nelson came to live in Arroyo Norte de Los Cazabes, but his house burned down a few years ago. That Tuesday he was visiting his former neighbors.

Nelson is a bricklayer and sometimes a diver. “Because I have a family to support … The only thing I don’t do is steal.”

In the last days he had chosen to go to the Duquesa landfill, but now he cannot because of the fire. “What do I have to do? Go to the landfill to get food from us.”

Like Joseph, Nelson notes that the price of Duchess’s merchandise has varied. “The irons were at seven or 10 and now at three pesos, but imagine you have to sell it to eat,” he continues.

Another resident is Odeline, who is 54 years old and has raised 10 children in the makeshift slum.

He is also part of the divers who risk their health by climbing the mountains of garbage from the dump. On normal days Odeline can earn between 500 and 300 pesos.

“And it depends you can get 800 and there are people who get more than others who know how to dive more than others, so they can get more,” explained the man.

Odeline doesn’t feel comfortable living inside the landfill, but she says she has no choice.

“If there was any way for us to buy somewhere else we would not live here, but since there is no way there is still no way to live anywhere else,” he said.

On the other hand, Moisés Maxi has been working and living in the landfill for ten years where he lives with eight other people.

Before the fire, he could get an average of 1,000 or 1,500 pesos to the newspaper.

“This situation is affecting us a lot because you cannot go to work, you cannot do anything, the smoke is harming all of us who live in the area,” he said.

“All along you have lived like this”

Almost at the end of the street lives María del Carmen, a Dominican woman who is over 18 years old in the neighborhood that remains in the landfill.

María del Carmen is from Cibao, but then her parents moved to the neighborhood located in Santo Domingo Norte.

During these years he has raised three children between the ages of five and 10. His partner, like that of most women in the neighborhood, is a diver, but he has a specialty: looking for papers. “He dives papers and now,” said the woman from the entrance to her wood and zinc house built by her family.

Before Duquesa caught fire, her partner got up at 6:00 in the morning to go find papers that he then sold until 4:00 in the afternoon, the time he returned.

“They don’t want to let him dive, if they get in the garbage they take them out, you know there are pods that explode in the garbage,” he says.

Like her neighbors, María del Carmen and her family eat with the food they give her on Mondays, but that does not pay for the whole week. A day after the kit was delivered, only a couple of cans of sardines were seen in the pantry.

A peculiarity of all the houses visited on the tour is that they had pictures of school memories of their children hanging on the walls, who study in schools with distances of up to five kilometers, or up to an hour on foot.

When it rains they have to carry the children by the shoulder or just stop taking them to school until the mud mixed with rubbish dries.

“It is like a neighborhood that is not on the map”

In the house of Nicolás Manaque the light bulb is turned on when two wires are connected and thus the small room adorned with the pictures of the school memory of his children is lit.

In the same place the sound of a Christian song spreads throughout the house, Manaque says that he worked in the construction area, but for almost two months he has had no income.

She is 12 years old living in the neighborhood and her four children, a female and three boys, were born there. He says they are used to the bad smell, but with the fire one of his children has worsened from asthma.

“Every now and then you have to run away from here, and 911 or anything doesn’t come here, I don’t have help, you can’t go out to work anymore, and there’s no government visit,” he explained.

“We do not have a representation to help us this year, we do not have a neighborhood council or anything, the boys cannot go to school here when it rains, they last up to a week without going,” he complained.

Pentecostal church

The neighborhood has a church built of wood about five years ago. It is painted white and inside it has two rows of five cubicles each. The temple has no floor, so when it rains they cannot give the religious service, because the earth turns to mud. It has also been closed for two months due to the state of emergency.

Despite the precariousness, Arroyo Norte de los Cazabes is a sector where faith is the last thing to be lost.

Moisés Pierre, who calls himself a deacon of the church, has lived in the neighborhood for six years. There he resides with his wife and six children.

Pierre is the only one who supports his family, but the state of emergency has not allowed him to continue with his construction work.

“Tamo on the street, someday we have to go out with the motor up to a hundred pesos one gets, raise the pigs, now there is no food for the pigs, the pigs are almost starving and people too because there is nothing in that zone ”, he says.

Aid from the Presidency Social Plan has never reached the neighborhood. They have only survived with a cover that has a pound and a half of rice, half a pound of beans, two sardines and two ears, a ration that has to feed eight people for seven days.

