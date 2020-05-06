Neighbor tied, abused and beat 12-year-old girl to rip her life | Pexels Photo

Michel Yulieth Lara García, the little girl of just 12 years old who disappeared last April 30, precisely on Children’s Day, was fired with white balloons, face masks and motorcycles. However, their A neighbor tied her up, abused her and beat her to death, today they call him the monster of the Sierra.

The horror story, because there is no other concept to describe it, occurred in the municipality of Chiriguaná, in Colombia. The inhabitants mourn the departure of Michel Yulieth Lara García and demand that the culprit pay the maximum penalty. Those were days of anguish, of sharing his photograph everywhere, they hoped to see it again.

Neighbor tied up, abused and beat 12-year-old girl

According to the report of the Sijín and Gaula authorities, during the research folder they found that Gustavo Simanca, who is 24 years old, He confirmed having last seen the little girl, so when questioned, he confessed what happened.

It seems that he took as a pretext to teach the minor how to ride a motorcycle, to later kidnap her, tie her up, abuse her and beat her to the point of taking her life. Hence, the authorities moved to the scene and unfortunately found the body of the minor, early last Saturday morning.

The inhabitants of the place describe the act as reprehensible and demand justice. The community is so outraged that they apparently set fire to the home of the alleged culprit, located in the township of La Sierrita. The truth is that firefighters arrived on time to prevent the fire from escalating.

Likewise, they took the family of the accused to a safe place and avoid further attacks. On the other hand, the police commander stated:

“On April 30, the disappearance of a 12-year-old minor in the township of La Sierrita was reported. We proceeded to investigate with the Gaula, intelligence, and other units. It was learned that the last person who was with the minor had Being a neighbor teaching the minor how to ride a motorcycle, this person was taken to the Police station where he admitted to having been with the minor, and took us to where she was lifeless, at the moment the Sijín is doing the inspection, and he asked the Prosecutor’s Office for an arrest warrant against this subject. ”

While the mayor of Chiriguaná, concluded:

In the Chiriguaná municipality there is disappointment and much pain. Due to this fact, the mayor of the municipality of that town, Carlos Iván Camano, said that: “On the 30th of the afternoon, the minor under 12 disappeared, the public force was put on alert, different blocks were armed supporting by the Municipal Administration, and in the early hours of yesterday it was found lifeless, tied up and with signs of rape. Gustavo Simanca, is the detainee and his family was transferred to Valledupar because the community wanted to do justice by their own hands. We accompany the relatives of the victim ”.

Visit our YouTube channel …

.