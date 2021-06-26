Neida Sandoval removed her interview with Edna Schmidt from YouTube: “I must respect his last will”

Neida Sandoval was the last journalist who spoke with Edna Schmidt, who died on June 24 at the age of 51. In other words, the interview she conducted for her YouTube channel is the latest, recent audiovisual material in which you can see and hear the life testimony of the one who was the presenter of Wake up America and News on the Night Edition of Univision.

[La última entrevista a Edna Schmidt de Neida Sandoval 4/21/2021]

About this Sandoval says he shares this information apologizing to his followers and audience:

“Apologies: Yesterday when the sad news of the death of my dear friend and colleague Edna Schmidt was released, many of you wrote to me because you wanted to see again the last complete interview of Edna that I published on my YouTube channel a couple of years ago. months and they can’t find it … The reason is that I had to remove it because Edna asked me to do so a few days ago and I must respect her last will ”.

For her part, Neida Sandoval recounted how Enda called her to ask her to withdraw the interview: “Edna called me and personally asked me to remove our interview from my channel because she wanted to go back to work and considered that her image was not the best during our conversation, so I immediately removed it from my channel. “

She adds: “Without a doubt Edna loved life and dreamed of resuming her great passion of being in front of television cameras… I love you Edna… Rest in peace friend 🙏💔😞 Impossible to forget you”.

Today amid all the condolences that friends and colleagues in the news are sharing after Edna’s death, it also transcends, thanks to the journalist Martin Berlanga, the possible cause of his death, which appears to have been due to a fall. She was in Puerto Rico at the time of her death.

Here are Berlanga’s words:

“Today it is with deep sadness that I learn of the death of my dear friend Edna Schmidt at 51 years of age due to a fall in her beloved Puerto Rico. I still have not awakened from amazement because we spoke on the phone a couple of months ago, we laughed and cried and talked about so many memories shared in journalistic work on television. Elegant, professional, sensitive, always generous. From my heart, applause for your work and your effort to get back up despite the problems of life. I love you and I will always admire you, little sister, fly high that you deserve to rest from so much, I’ll keep your laugh, your hoarse voice perfect for the news and the coquito that you always shared with us at Christmas ”.

