Negro Santos busts Miguel Herrera before the friendly match

Antonio Carlos ‘Black’ Santos A former Club América player, he blew up Miguel Herrera, coach of the UANL Tigres prior to the friendly match that Águilas and Felinos will play in the United States, ensuring that the royal team was better off with Ricardo Ferretti.

In an interview for ABC Deportes, ‘Negro’ Santos pointed out that ‘Tuca’ Ferretti was a figure who knew what to do with the Tigres both to prepare for the matches and when making changes within it.

“The difference is that Tuca Ferretti knew what he was doing on the field and within the matches and @MiguelHerreraDT does not know either of the two”, declared the ‘Negro’ Santos.

In addition, Santos was questioned about whether Tigres is great and is on par with Club América, indicating that he is not at the level of the Eagles, but if he is a great of Mexican soccer, more because he has a historical figure like the French André- Pierre Gignac.

“@TigresOficial is great, his greatness is measured by his championships, by his fans and he has an idol like few others in Mexican soccer, @ 10APG”,

