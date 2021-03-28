Negramaro return to the stage with ‘Primo Contatto’, a streaming concert this Friday, March 19

MADRID, March 16 (EUROPA PRESS)

East Friday, March 19 at 9:00 p.m. the italian music group Negramaro will offer a special streaming concert that will be broadcast live through the LiveNow platform. This event will serve as a prelude to his new and imminent tour, ‘Contatto Tour 2021’, with which the group led by Giuliano Sangiorgi will return to the stage.

This streaming show titled ‘Cousin Contatto’ It will be a complementary event to the live concert and will give all its fans around the world the possibility of attending a unique performance. The concert will be broadcast live on LIVENow from the prestigious ‘La Lanterna Rome’ venue, which will host a large-format live show for the first time.

Tickets are already on sale at a price of 10.90 euros in LIVENow together with the ticket for the ‘Contact Tour 2021’ (one-time purchase).

NEGRAMARO TENTH DISC

‘Contatto’ is the 10th album in a career full of Diamond and Multiplatino albums.. It is the first Italian group to play at the San Siro Stadium and the Verona Arena with international collaborations that include OneRepublic and Dolores O’Riordan, the legendary singer of The Cranberries sadly passed away in January 2018.

LIVENow is a pay-per-view events platform that allows you to enjoy live events in a new and stimulating way. Through its careful scenography, it has managed to attract international artists of the stature of Dua Lipa, with your Studio 2054, or Gorillaz, with Song Machine Live.