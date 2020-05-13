The risk that the coronavirus crash will trigger a nasty deflationary attack on the debt-laden US economy means that markets are rational to consider at least some possibility that Federal Reserve policy rates may fall below zero.

In the past week, futures markets have briefly priced in a first step into negative territory for Federal Reserve policy rates in mid-2021, a path already traveled by the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Swedish Riksbank in the decade since the financial collapse.

On Tuesday, April statistics showed the United States’ annual consumer price inflation rate fell to just 0.3%, its lowest level since 2016 and well within the Federal Reserve’s target range. 0-0.25% for overnight interest rates.

While core inflation, excluding volatile energy prices, was a healthy 1.4%, that drop in inflation could mean that “real” interest rates are not negative enough to quickly revive the hit economy. the virus as the Fed expects.

And the speed with which Federal Reserve officials have queued in recent days to rule out negative interest rates appears to be at odds with the “whatever” stance most other “take out” ideas have taken. out of the box »to deal with this sudden stop in the economy.

His main concern seems to be the possible damage that negative rates cause to the banking system, on which the Federal Reserve relies to start loans and act as a conduit for its monetary operations.

That has certainly been the growing concern in the eurozone since the ECB went below zero in 2014. Both banks and savers have lobbied against the policy in Germany and elsewhere – with enough success that the ECB no longer reduce its main policy rate in response to the pandemic.

Others fear that negative rates risk exaggerating a “savings paradox” in which savers who earn less and less in interest end up saving even more.

But some economists are convinced that the Federal Reserve has pulled negative rates off the table too soon. They say this policy should be part of their package of extraordinary measures to help prevent depression and ease the mountain of debt that the US government, cities, and businesses have incurred because of the coronavirus.

Harvard professor and former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, Ken Rogoff, said the Federal Reserve should consider the possibility of a rapid economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and that 2019 production levels take many years to recover.

Writing for the Project Syndicate website this week, Rogoff believes that in that negative scenario, debts would be unsustainable and creditors would have to be forced to take at least some of the hit in a gigantic effort – leading to a “hellish mess. », Years of litigation and prosperity for lawyers. “Before performing debt restructuring surgery on everything, wouldn’t it be better to try a normal monetary stimulus dose?” wrote.

Negative rates of -3% or less could lift businesses, states and cities out of bad debt, boost demand and jobs, and be a help to many struggling emerging economies as well, Rogoff said. While the emergency application of deeply negative interest rates would not solve all current problems, he added, “if … equilibrium real interest rates are set to be lower than ever in the coming years, it is time for banks central and governments take a deep, hard and urgent look at the idea.

Rogoff says the objections to negative rates are “either confusing or easy to tackle” and that he and other economists have suggested measures to discourage cash hoarding to avoid the effective tax.

These range from time-varying rates for cash deposits at the central bank to the withdrawal of large denomination banknotes and the acceleration of movements towards the central bank’s digital currencies, potentially allowing remote collection of retention rates for cash.

NEVER, OR JUST STANDING IN TIME?

As the debate over negative rates re-emerges, other previously skeptical central bankers seem more reluctant to dismiss the policy.

“This is an issue that has been thought about from time to time since the financial crisis, and it is a balanced judgment,” Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Tuesday, adding, “More relaxation may well be needed. monetary ».

But do markets think the Federal Reserve is bluffing in its persistent objection to negative rates, or is it just stalling over time? .. Translate serenitymarkets