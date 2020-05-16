It’s hard to imagine being paid to borrow money or being penalized for saving, which would technically happen if interest rates fell below zero. But the economic shock caused by COVID-19 may require drastic measures, as explained by our sister network CNBC.com

Until now, the Federal Reserve (Fed) has never pushed its benchmark rate into negative territory, and according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, the Fed is not considering going negative interest rates now, as some call for. sectors, including US President Donald Trump.

“The Fed’s position on negative interest rates has not changed. It is not something the Fed is contemplating,” Powell said in response to growing calls to take this extraordinary step, including those of President Trump, at a conference in the Peterson Institute for International Economics, in Washington.

He acknowledged, however, that there are “some supporters” who support this unconventional monetary policy measure, which in practice means charging for bank deposits in order to stimulate spending and investment to support economic activity.

Among them is President Trump, who indicated in a tweet on Tuesday his favorable position.

As long as other countries are receiving the benefits of Negative Rates, the USA should also accept the “GIFT”. Big numbers! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

“While other countries are receiving the benefits of negative interest rates, the US should also accept the GIFT. Big numbers!” Said the president, who has been very critical of the management of the US central bank, referring to to central banks such as Japan or the European ECB that have applied it.

How would it affect the consumer?

According to an analyst interviewed by CNBC, lowering rates below zero is a possibility. “On some level, negative interest rates are inevitable in the United States,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. “It is just a matter of when.”

Even if the federal funds rate, which is what banks charge each other for short-term loans, fell below zero, that’s not the rate consumers pay. The prime rate, which is the rate banks extend to their most solvent customers, is typically 3 percentage points higher than the federal funds rate.

For ordinary Americans, negative interest rates would likely result in even lower mortgage rates and credit card rates, but “no one is going to pay you for a loan,” McBride said. “Sorry.” In fact, with so many people under severe financial stress, it is increasingly difficult to borrow.

And savers are more likely to lose some benefit from saving cash, said Meenaz Sunderji, executive vice president of banking software firm Zafin. “The banks will charge you to keep your money for safekeeping,” he said.

When could it happen?

The Fed has long insisted that it sees no effectiveness for the United States. in the use of this monetary tool, but in recent weeks the voices in favor have increased in the face of the crisis unleashed by the virus.

“I don’t think Powell could have been clearer, but market participants seem to not want to take no for an answer, so I’m not optimistic that the message is going to be absorbed this time either,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, in a note to clients.

Would there be other measures first than that?

To alleviate economic havoc, the Fed has launched its entire monetary arsenal with massive injections of liquidity into the financial markets, massive purchases of debt and has lowered interest rates to practically 0%.

In addition, Congress has approved several fiscal stimulus programs worth nearly $ 3 trillion. “There is a growing consensus that recovery may come slower than we would like … and that recovery may take a while before gaining momentum,” Powell said.

Therefore, it did not rule out the need for additional monetary stimulus measures. “Although the economic response has been both timely and adequately large, it may not have been the final chapter, given that the road ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks,” he said.

The severity of the impact of the virus is one of recent unprecedented magnitude, according to the first indicators that have been known.

Powell said a Fed survey to be released this week found that nearly 40% of households earning less than $ 40,000 a year have lost a job in March.

“This turnaround in economic fortune has caused a level of pain that is difficult to capture in words,” said the president of the central bank.

The first calculation of the evolution of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year registered a contraction of 4.8%, but the figures for the second quarter are expected to be much more dramatic.

Likewise, unemployment in the country shot up 10.3 percentage points in April, reaching a rate of 14.7%, a figure not seen for 70 years, as a result of the wave of layoffs.

