The encounter that measured the Mallorca and Barcelona He ran out of history at the time that Martin Braithwaite scored his first goal with the culé shirt, the 0-2 partial. The Barça superiority gave way to anecdotes with an extra-sports tint, first with intrusion of an amateur as spontaneous in a match, remember, behind closed doors, and later with the entrance of Nelson Semedo to the field of play.

The Portuguese winger was reckless when he participated in a party together with 20 other people, when he had to be confined and focused while waiting for the League to restart. The players passed tests periodically, but Semedo decided to go on a spree, in addition, with a number of people greater than allowed for Health, both for footballers and ordinary citizens, with Barcelona still in Phase 2.

However, Setién ‘lifted’ the punishment from Semedo after learning that the footballer had tested negative for the last coronavirus test, so he was fit to participate, beyond a possible penalty for indiscipline that, in view of events, did not occur.

The protocol of the League, in doubt

Semedo’s is not the first offense by a League player to come to light. Sevilla footballers, Ocampos, De Jong and Banega were photographed at a barbecue in which they exceeded the limit of 10 people stipulated at that time – Seville was in Phase 1 of de-escalation – but all of them participated in the Seville derby last Thursday. For his part, Luka Jovic met with Atlético Saponjic and Getafense Maksimovic, also in a barbecue match, recording the gaps in the League protocol.