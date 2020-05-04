The bad or terrible evaluation of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro increased to 49% and reached the highest level ever recorded in a survey by the Institute of Social, Political and Economic Research (Ipespe) for XP Investimentos, showed the research figures released on Monday. market.

President Jair Bolsonaro leaving the Alvorada Palace 05/05/2020 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

According to the survey, those who consider Bolsonaro’s management to be bad or terrible were 42% in the April 24 survey to 49% now. The percentage of those who considered the government to be excellent or good was 31% in the previous survey to 27%, and that of those who considered regular management remained at 24%, while 1% did not respond, against 3% in the previous survey.

The survey, conducted from Tuesday to Thursday last week, also pointed to a worsening of expectations for the remainder of Bolsonaro’s term, with 46% bad or very bad compared to 38% in the previous survey. Those who believe that the rest of the management will be excellent or good are 30%, compared to 35%, and those who bet that it will be regular are 18%, compared to 21%. The percentage of those who did not respond remained at 6%.

The research also points out the impact of the resignation of the command of the Ministry of Justice made by Sergio Moro, a former judge of the Lava Jato operation and seen by many as a symbol of the fight against corruption.

The percentage of those who believe that corruption will have increased or greatly increased in the next six months has jumped from 30% in March to 45% now. At the same time, the sum of those who believe that corruption will have decreased or greatly decreased in this period has dropped from 27% to 18%.

The sum of those who think that corruption will remain as it was was 37% to 34% and those who did not respond were 6% and now add 4%.

In announcing his resignation in a statement, Moro accused Bolsonaro of seeking to interfere politically in the Federal Police and said that the president wants to put someone of his trust in the post, as he has concerns about inquiries being processed at the Supreme Court (STF) and wants have direct access to information, such as intelligence reports prepared by the PF.

Also according to the XP / Ipespe survey, the percentage of those who estimate that Moro’s departure from the government will have a negative impact on the country remained at 67%, even at the level of the April 24 survey, while those who believe that will have a positive impact if it remained at 10%. Those who think it will have no impact add up to 18% – up from 16% – and those who did not respond are 6% – against 8% in the previous survey.

For 69% of those interviewed, the new Minister of Justice, André Mendonça, will act with interference from Bolsonaro, while 19% estimate that he will act independently and 13% did not respond.

In addition, the survey showed that respondents’ positive opinion of Moro went from 52% on April 14 to 58% in this survey, while the negative view on the former minister went from 21% to 18% in the same period.

In the case of Bolsonaro, the positive opinion went from 41% to 38% and the negative view from 34% to 40%, the survey showed.

The survey polled 1,000 people between Tuesday and Thursday last week and the survey’s margin of error is 3.2 percentage points.

