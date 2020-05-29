The negative assessment of President Jair Bolsonaro’s government fluctuated 1 point down, to 49%, showed an XP / Ipespe survey released on Friday, which also pointed out that the positive assessment of management fluctuated 1 point up, to 26%.

According to the survey, the regular assessment of the government remained at 23%, the level of the survey conducted on May 18.

The survey also showed an oscillation of 3 points below the negative assessment of Bolsonaro’s performance in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, to 55%. At the same time, 22% rate this performance as regular – against 19% on May 18 – and 20% see it as positive, compared to 21% in the previous survey.

On the video of the ministerial meeting on April 22, partially released last week as determined by Minister Celso de Mello, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in the scope of the investigation that investigates accusations by ex-minister Sergio Moro that Bolsonaro sought to interfere politically in the Federal Police, the survey showed that 59% of respondents had a negative perception, 30% had a positive perception, 5% neither positive nor negative and 7% did not respond.

In addition, 47% said the video changed their perception of the government for the worse, while 28% responded that the opinion was not changed, 20% said it changed for the better and 5% did not respond.

The survey also showed that in the exchange of accusations between Bolsonaro and Moro, 46% believe that the former minister speaks more of the truth, 21% understand that the president speaks more of the truth, 9% think neither of them speaks the truth , 3% believe that both speak the truth and 21% do not know.

The survey polled 1,000 people over the phone between Tuesday and Wednesday. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points.

