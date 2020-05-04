The negative assessment of the Jair Bolsonaro government rose from 42% to 49% after the resignation of former Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sérgio Moro, according to the XP Ipespe poll. On the other hand, the positive assessment varied from 31% to 27%. Both brands are the highest and lowest value in the series, which started in January 2019, according to XP Ipespe.

President Jair Bolsonaro with former Justice Minister Sergio Moro during an event in Brasilia 12/18/2019 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

For this survey, 1,000 nationwide interviews were carried out on April 28, 29 and 30. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points. The previous poll was released on April 24, the day Moro resigned.

For the remainder of the term, there was a similar movement, with an increase in negative expectations, from 38% to 46% and a decrease in positive expectations, from 35% to 30%.

Assessments

In the period, the average score attributed to the president also fell, which was 5.1 in the survey released on April 24 and was 4.7 in the current survey. The average score attributed to Sérgio Moro, on the other hand, went in reverse: it went from 6.2 to 6.5 since he left the government.

As for the evaluation of the Congress, the share of those who consider it bad or very bad increased from 36% to 40%, while that of excellent or good varied from 18% to 16%.

Regarding the effects of Moro’s resignation from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, 67% of respondents continue to believe that it will have negative impacts on the rest of the government. Regarding the new minister, André Mendonça, 69% say they believe he will act with interference from the president, while 19% expect independent action.

economy

The new survey also showed a more unfavorable perception of the economy. Of the respondents, 52% think the economy is on the wrong track, against 47% last week. Those who see the economy on the right track have fluctuated from 35% to 32%.

Most participants (62%) believe that Bolsonaro should change economic policy, with more government investments, to overcome the crisis. 29% already believe that the president should keep reforms and reducing public spending, with more participation by private companies.

The survey also registered an increase in the percentage of those who say they are “very afraid” of the coronavirus outbreak: there are 48% in this round against 41% in the previous week.

